City of Alexandria files lawsuits against Council President Catherine Davidson

The city of Alexandria announced Wednesday it had filed two lawsuits against City Council President Catherine Davidson "to stop (her) from continually and currently violating the city's Home Rule Charter and to stop her harassment and wrongful conduct against city employees."

A release from the city said it seeks to have the investigation approved last week by a 4-1 vote of the council declared improper and to have it stopped because the Charter requirements for an investigation weren't met.

Probe approved: Alexandria Council approves investigation into Mayor Hall's administration

'Ask for help': Alexandria Council President Davidson wants deputies, troopers to help APD

One lawsuit accuses Davidson of becoming hostile toward Alexandria Police Department Chief Ronney Howard during an April 25 meeting and accusing him of lying and covering up for Mayor Jeff Hall's administration.

The city is alleging that Davidson is using the issue of crime to further her own political career and divide the Alexandria Police Department, although Davidson has denied that several times.

One of the lawsuits available online with the Rapides Parish Clerk of Court is a petition for an investigation into alleged violations of the charter. It names Chief Ronney Howard and Mayor Jeff Hall as plaintiffs and Davidson as the defendant.

It states that the mayor can sue council members for violations and that the charter prohibits council members from dealing with officers or employees under the mayor's supervision and from giving those people orders either in public or private.

Davidson apparently went to see Howard at police headquarters on April 25 to discuss a council meeting from April 19, reads the lawsuit.

Howard told Lt. Robert DiStefano to further explain how some statistics shared during that meeting were developed, it reads.

But Davidson soon began to "demand and/or direct" DiStefano to provide her with information beyond what previously had been discussed, it alleges.

Story continues

It was then that Davidson allegedly became "upset and hostile," directing the men to produce materials.

"Unfortunately, a verbal altercation between Chief Howard and Davidson erupted in the presence of other officers and within earshot of several onlookers," it reads.

The two continued speaking privately, and the lawsuit alleges it was then that Davidson accused Howard of lying and covering up for Hall's administration.

"Chief Howard told Davidson she was delusional if she believed he was covering anything up or lying about the stats previously provided to the council," it reads.

It alleges Davidson told Howard she would use the media, specially KALB, against the chief and that he would be "collateral damage" if he didn't provide her with what she wanted.

"Davidson failed to explain what she meant by Howard being 'collateral damage.'

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

This article originally appeared on Alexandria Town Talk: City: Alexandria Council President Davidson politicizing crime