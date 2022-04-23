City of Alexandria ordered to produce records in Daquarious Brown excessive force lawsuit

The city of Alexandria has been ordered to records to a man suing it in federal court because he alleges he was beaten during a 2019 arrest.

Daquarious Brown is appealing part of the ruling that went against him. Brown filed his federal lawsuit in April 2020 and named the city, former Chief Jerrod King and officers Kenneth Rachel, Bobby Branton, Thomas Rodney and Carla Whitstine.

Rachal was fired not long after the lawsuit was filed. The city would not state why he was fired, saying it was a personnel matter.

On March 19, 2019, Brown and two other men were inside a parked Chevrolet Tahoe when the officers, who were seeking a burglary suspect, approached them. None of the officers wore a uniform.

According to the lawsuit, Whitstine tried to open one of the Tahoe's doors. Brown drove off, and the officers pursued in an unmarked vehicle.

Daquarious Brown case: Alexandria Council votes to release body cam video in excessive force federal lawsuit

Criminal case: Daquarious Brown pleads in case stemming from Alexandria chase

The chase went through neighborhoods and across MacArthur Drive. Brown hit a pickup truck at an intersection on MacArthur, seriously injuring the driver.

Brown ran from the Tahoe once the chase was over, but Rachal soon caught him. Brown alleges that Rachal kicked and pistol whipped him

In the months since, Branton, Rodney and Whitstine have been released from the lawsuit. Because of that, part of Brown's motion to compel involving them was judged to be moot by U.S. Magistrate Judge Joseph H.L. Perez-Montes in a ruling issued on March 29.

Brown's request for records related to King was granted, though the scope was limited.

He ordered the city to turn over within two weeks from the ruling records going back five years from Brown's arrest and "limited to complaints against King concerning failure to investigate, or discipline an officer, for a complaint of excessive force, to the extent any are maintained by APD Internal Affairs Division," it reads.

Story continues

Perez-Montes denied Brown's request to be paid for expenses and attorney's fees.

He also denied Brown's request for city records involving three other citizens and issues deemed not to be related to his claims, reads the ruling.

Brown appealed that decision because he states Rachal was accused of using excessive force with at least two of those people. One of the cases, involving motorist Doris Moses in 2007, resulted in Rachal being fired by the department.

He later was reinstated by the Alexandria Municipal Fire and Police Civil Service Board with a 3-2 vote.

The appeal has been turned over to U.S. District Judge David C. Joseph, according to court records. Brown's attorney, Brett L. Grayson of Lafayette, is requesting a hearing to present arguments to Joseph.

On April 12, the city filed an unopposed motion for more time to produce the records Perez-Montes did order them to produce for Brown.

This article originally appeared on Alexandria Town Talk: Alexandria must produce records in Daquarious Brown excessive force suit