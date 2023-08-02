City allows North End restaurant to remain open with new manager as owner is charged in shooting

A popular North End restaurant will remain open with a new manager as its owner is accused in a shooting at a popular pastry shop last month.

The Boston Licensing Board, during a virtual hearing on Wednesday, voted to change the manager of record of Monica’s Trattoria at 67 Prince St. from co-owner Patrick Mendoza to Amanda McQueen, who has previously been serving as the restaurant’s operations manager.

Mendoza, 54, was taken into custody on July 21 on a warrant for opening fire outside Modern Pasty on Hanover Street while riding a bicycle on July 12, according to the Boston Police Department.

He was ordered held without bail following his arraignment on July 21 in Boston Municipal Court. He faces charges including assault by means of a dangerous weapon (gun), assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon, and assault and battery, police said.

Surveillance video allegedly captured Mendoza opening fire, according to police, who said Mendoza was aiming at a man who lived above the shop, a neighbor that Mendoza had allegedly feuded with for years.

After the shooting, Mendoza fled down Hanover Street while the victim flagged police to inform them of the incident, prosecutors said during his arraignment.

Prosecutors noted that Mendoza was on six-month probation for an assault in 2019 involving the same victim and that it was slated to expire on the same day of the shooting.

Mendoza’s brother earlier told Boston 25, “There’s a lot more to this case than meets the eye.”

