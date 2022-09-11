City of Amarillo approves lowering tax rate for the first time in 16 years

On Thursday, during a special meeting of the Amarillo City Council, the council unanimously approved the 2022-2023 property tax rate and its new city budget.

At $491 million, the city’s budget comes in about $70 million higher than last year’s $420 million dollar budget approval. Among the items in the budget that raised expenditures for the year were a new fire station and 16 additional fire department personnel, including a new district chief. The biggest new debt for the city was the city hall project with an overall cost of $35 million, which will also use American Rescue Plan Funds to offset taxpayer costs to the endeavor.

One major item that was excluded from the city’s budget for this upcoming year was the $260 million Amarillo Civic Center project, which is still pending upon two litigation challenges. One is a petition to send the decision to a vote which was turned into city officials in late August, and the other is Judge William Sowder’s pending decision the first week of October as to whether the city can move forward on securing financing for the contested project. It remains to be seen if one of these measures takes precedence over the other under the city charter and Texas law.

At its August meeting, the city proposed a maximum tax rate of $0.49 that would have included the civic center project. During that meeting, councilmember Cole Stanley argued that the upcoming fiscal year tax rate should not include the unsettled city expenditure and said that if the city is allowed to move forward, debt issuance could be included in next year’s tax rate.

Jared Miller, city manager for Amarillo, stated in a special meeting this week that as it stands now, if approved, the civic center project would not be included in a city budget or tax rate increase until the 2023-2024 fiscal year.

“Because of the timing and the way all of the different things that we’re working through to evaluate and determine whether or not we’re going to move forward with the Civic Center project, ... we know that we can delay and defer, rather than implementing that tax rate necessary to pay for the debt service on the civic center until October of 2023,” Miller said.

Miller emphasized that if allowed to move forward on the civic center project, the city could still start as soon as given the word, without any delay due to budgeting.

Mayor Ginger Nelson echoed those sentiments at the meeting, still stating that the civic center project is a must for the city, but did not want to include that in the tax rate for this year with all the issues holding the project up.

“The Civic Center is an important project; it’s important for our city's growth and future," Nelson said. "It’s something that must be done, but there’s timing involved. While we’re waiting for things to resolve and move forward on that project, we can roll the next season of that to the next budget year.”

She said that the city did not want to collect taxes on the project until the city is ready to move forward on it.

With the civic center project removed from the city budget for the new fiscal year, the city council unanimously voted to reduce its tax rate to 40.6 cents from the current tax rate of 44.3 cents. This is the city’s first tax rate reduction since 2006.

Included in the city budget, outside of regular city operations, are these funded items:

A new fire station, with 15 additional firefighters and one new fire district chief;

Funding for improvements to athletic field lighting across the city parks;

Funding for the new city hall facility;

Four additional police officers to include vehicles and equipment;

Solid waste pay increases to recruit and retain staff;

Parks funding for maintenance, mowing, enhanced equipment and more; and

Increasing costs of utilities, fuel and materials

Nelson addressed the city’s urgent need to increase pay within the solid waste department, which has had to reduce city pickups due to staffing shortages that have it at approximately half strength on its drivers. Due to this shortage, trash pickup has been reduced to once a week pickup.

Speaking about the overall tax rate and its impact on city services, Nelson seemed confident that a lowered tax rate would not result in a degradation in city services for its residents.

"I’m glad that our staff worked hard this year to put us in a position where we could decrease that tax rate, but not decrease the services we’re providing to citizens,” Nelson said.

