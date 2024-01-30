City of Amarillo: Southeast Park to close Friday for TPWD geese research project

The city of Amarillo said the city's Southeast Park will be closed Friday, Feb. 2 for a unique research project by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD).

According to a city news release, TPWD will be conducting a research project of the cackling goose. "The research project includes a tracking study. Geese will be fitted with a solar-powered tracking device that will allow researchers to study migratory patterns, habitat environments and behavior of the geese for up to three years," the release states.

The city noted that similar research projects were conducted in Lubbock and Levelland in February last year, and study areas also include Colorado, Kansas and Oklahoma.

“The city has a fantastic partnership with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department for decades in numerous capacities and this is just another example,” said Amarillo Director of Parks and Recreation Michael Kashuba in the release. “This is a really exciting project that will help obtain vital data and information.”

Southeast Park will be closed to the public from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday.

For more information contact Kevin Kraai of the TPWD at Kevin.Kraai@tpwd.texas.gov . Also for more information contact City of Amarillo Media Relations Manager Dave Henry at 806-378-5219 or by email at david.henry@amarillo.gov.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: City of Amarillo: Southeast Park to close Friday for TPWD project