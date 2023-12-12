City of Amarillo: Wastewater spill at Cliffside Lift Station due to mechanical failure

The city of Amarillo has reported that a wastewater overflow from a mechanical failure of a coupler at the Cliffside Lift Station has been contained.

According to the city in a news release, the lift station located at 7100 Cliffside sustained a mechanical failure, resulting in the overflow from the manhole, and a total of 1,026,000 gallons of untreated wastewater was released.

The spill was resolved at 8 a.m. Monday, Dec. 11.

"Clean-up procedures are complete, including the vacuum removal of excess untreated wastewater and application of HTH to clean remaining residual wastewater," the city said, noting that the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has been notified and is working with the city to minimize environmental impacts.

For more information, contact City of Amarillo Media Relations Manager Dave Henry at (806) 378-5219 or by email at David.Henry@amarillo.gov .

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Cliffside Lift Station mechanical failure leads to wastewater spill