City announces 4 finalists for next Cincinnati police chief

Cincinnati Police Department badge.

The four finalists for Cincinnati's next police chief were announced Friday morning. The list includes two locals and two people from outside the agency.

The finalists are Larry Boone, Todd Chamberlain, Lisa Davis and Teresa Theetge. They were selected from a list of 13 applicants.

Larry Boone of Norfolk, Virginia

Boone, of Norfolk, Virginia, was the police chief of the Norfolk Police Department until he retired on April 29. Boone had worked for the department since 1989. He had been chief since 2016.

What he said in his cover letter: “I am a proactive, innovative, and inclusive leader with a solid command presence. I have developed strong leadership, interpersonal, and administrative abilities which were recognized by the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives (NOBLE) as the recipient of the Eric H. Holder Jr. Leadership Award, the second chief in the country to receive this award.”

Todd Chamberlain of Camarillo, California

Chamberlain has been a public safety consultant for the SAS Institute since 2020. Prior to that, he was chief of police for the Los Angeles School Police Department, the nation’s largest independent school police force. From 1984 to 2018, he was a commander executive for the Los Angeles Police Department.

What he said in his cover letter: "My 35 years of experience … has given me an unmatched understanding and capability to improve and work with a myriad of crime, community, personnel, organizational needs and risks with the foundation in building trust, accountability and collaboration. All of these traits and practices will transition seamlessly into the duties, objectives and complexities surrounding the role of serving the community and police department of the city of Cincinnati.”

Lisa Davis of Cincinnati

Davis has been an assistant police chief for the Cincinnati Police Department since 2020. She worked her way up the ranks since joining the department as a recruit in 1992.

What she said in her cover letter: “It is a responsibility and obligation of the Cincinnati Chief of Police to create an organizational culture reflective of the community’s values and principles. With progressive and innovative leadership, the Cincinnati Police Department can continue to be a national best-practice example of policing done right.”

Teresa Theetge of Cincinnati

Theetge has been with the Cincinnati Police Department for over 32 years and has been the department's interim chief since February. She comes from a family of many law enforcement officers, and during her tenure as interim chief led initiatives to reduce gun violence, increase diversity among officers and have better incentives for new police recruits.

What she said in her cover letter: "There is important work to be done in Cincinnati, especially along the lines of police accountability and transparency, violent crime reduction, employee wellness, and making every citizen and visitor feel safe and cared for."

The community can meet the finalists during two town hall meetings. The first will be at 6:30 p.m, Tuesday, Nov. 29, at the Pleasant Ridge Recreation Center Gym. The second will be at 6:30 p.m Wednesday, Nov. 30, at the Westwood Town Hall Auditorium.

City Manager Sheryl Long released a statement alongside the list of finalists: “I have complete faith the best person to fill the role of Cincinnati Police Chief is within this group of established, respected law enforcement members. These finalists exemplify the qualities needed to lead our nationally recognized, innovative police department. Our City faces real challenges with police recruitment and retention. We need strong leadership and a chief with a deep understanding of the collaborative agreement and community problem-oriented policing. These finalists have already undergone extensive internal interviews and I look forward to their interaction and response to the public at our community forums. From the moment I became City Manager, I made it clear hiring the best police chief was my top priority. I will follow through on that promise."

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: City announces 4 finalists for next Cincinnati police chief