City annual financial report shows clean audit, revenue increases in 2023

The sunset reflects on the Maury County courthouse at Public Square in downtown Columbia on July 27, 2023.

Data from the city's latest popular annual financial report shows not only a clean audit for 2023, but financial gains and budget increases compared to 2022.

The report was compiled by City Financial Officer Thad Jablonski, who also serves as assistant city manager and city recorder, as well as the city's finance team. The full report can be accessed via the City of Columbia website's archive center.

The city's government fund balance was estimated at $63.5 million, an increase of about $12 million compared to 2022's $52.5 million.

"Revenues are up and we've really held the line across the organization, our governmental funds, enterprise funds as well as our sewer funds," Jablonski said. "It was a good year."

A popular annual financial report, or PAFR, compiles the city's financial data over the last fiscal year ending June 30, 2023, and is presented in a more digestible, easy-to-read fashion. This includes major financial figures, budget numbers, as well as capital projects and a better transparency for citizens in how taxpayer money is spent.

The report also ensures the city maintains an Aa2 credit rating and an AA+ rating by Standard & Poor (S&P) first affirmed in 2020.

Columbia Assistant City Manager, Chief Financial Officer and City Recorder Thad Jablonski.

"It is our intent that the report provides Columbia citizens with better access and greater insight into the city's financial activities," Jablonski stated in the report. "It identifies revenue resources and describes how they are spent in a financially responsible manner. Although financial figures in the PAFR come from an audited source, they are presented in a condensed, unaudited format."

Financial highlights for FY 2023

According to the report, all governmental funds increased approximately 11.7%, or $6.3 million, with the majority generated from taxes, which made up 61.3% of all revenues during the 2023 fiscal year.

This was partly due to the city's continued population increase, which fed into the city's ability to increase residential and commercial development.

For example, local sales tax revenue generated an 8.3% increase, or $1.4 million stemming from a growing retail climate.

"Our tax revenue showed very good signs in terms of year-over-year increases," Jablonski said.

The city's total debt also decreased by $2.3 million, including proprietary funds such as sewer, power and water systems.

"The increase is due primarily to increased revenues over expenditures across major and non-major governmental funds," the report states. "In addition to strong revenue growth during 2023, containment measures implemented to stay within the current revenues provided for decreased expenditures. The positive economic climate evidenced by increased residential and commercial development also drove record sales and business tax collections."

Employment, investment and building permits

The report also compiles the city's annual employment rate, as well as data reflecting an increase in overall building permits.

Columbia's overall employment rate in September showed an approximate 0.1% increase compared to 2022, or 2.9% compared to the statewide average of 3.6%.

Maury Regional Health CEO Martin Chaney, M.D., announced a $115 million expansion and renovation of the 70-year-old hospital at a 10 a.m. project unveiling on the medical center's lawn in front of dozens of staff, elected officials and community leaders in Columbia, Tenn. on Friday, June 30, 2023.

A few of Columbia's top employers include Maury Regional Medical Center (3,200), Maury County Public Schools (1,886) and Tennessee Farm Bureau (698), along with Maury County Government (510) and Columbia State Community College (512).

Since 2020, the data indicates an estimated 3,400 jobs have been created Iin Maury County, with $4.8 billion in capital investment.

Building permits in 2023 also increased at 2,588 compared to 2,309 in 2022. This also included a total valuation at approximated $290.5 million in 2023 compared to $205.3 million in 2022.

According to Smart Asset's 2022 rankings, Maury County ranks second in Tennessee and within the top 5% in the U.S. for counties receiving incoming investment.

Capital projects and improvements

Among the city's upcoming capital projects highlighted in 2023, the top items were the upcoming renovations to Fire Station No. 1, with an estimated cost of $4.882 million and is set to begin by the end of January.

A rendering of the proposed expansion and renovation of Columbia Fire Station No. 1.

Other top projects include a $1.2 million investment for a new Public Works storage and fuel facility, as well as the recently completed South Garden Street streetscape, which totaled $2.1 million. Funding for these projects came from the city's General Fund reserves.

More: Downtown Columbia parking garage renovations to begin Jan. 29

Columbia is also continuing its largest project in the city's history to construct a new Wastewater Treatment Plant, a $95 million project, as well as a new $8.255 million pump station at Bear Creek Pike and $240,000 in various other Public Works projects.

"Everything is moving along. All of our projects are either under construction, or about to start," Jablonski said. "And we've got some other things in the cooker as well that we're excited about."

Jay Powell is a general reporter for The Daily Herald.

