City approves ‘Complete Streets’ policy aimed to add separate bus, bike, car lanes

SAN DIEGO — San Diego City Council unanimously adopted a new policy, Complete Streets, aimed at making local streets safer and more equitable.

The city said the policy establishes a framework for planning, designing and implementing the multimodal facilities, and provides guidance to find improvements to existing city corridors.

An example of this new policy can be seen on Park Boulevard, north of University Ave, which has multiple modes of transportation and separate spaces on just one street, a bike lane, car lane and bus lane.

The Complete Streets Council Policy aims to provide more transportation options and support the city’s vision zero and climate action plans.

The city said this is a step to eliminate traffic fatalities and severe injuries.

“It is of no exaggeration to say, that this is life and death importance,” Councilmember Stephen Whitburn said. “Every resident of our city deserved the fundamental right to walk or to bike our streets safely.”

Just days before Thanksgiving in Whitburn’s district, 42-year-old Stephen Debow was killed while crossing the street in North Park. “Stephen’s death was not inevitable, it was preventable,” Whitburn added.

The city’s plan includes considering using elements of Complete Street during new construction, city projects, new private development and mobility projects between multiple jurisdictions. The city said the policy does not apply to emergency repairs, such as a water main break or street patching.

“With this plan we are going to be seeing many more people choosing other modes of mobility and ultimately save lives,” Councilmember Raul Campillo said.

During Monday’s meeting, several people spoke out during over-the-phone public comment, and were concerned the exemptions to this policy were not strict enough. Councilmember Kent Lee agreed and added an amendment that requires approval if private developers are not going to incorporate ‘Complete Streets.’

The city said it heard from several stakeholders including advisory boards, city departments, advocacy organizations and the active Transportation and Infrastructure Committee.

“By adopting a formal policy for the implementation of Complete Streets, the City will be better positioned to provide a more comprehensive and equitable mobility system, improve road safety for all, reduce rates of injury and death from collisions, improve climate resiliency, prioritize investments for greater mobility, reduce vehicle miles traveled and greenhouse gas emissions, improve air quality, and encourage walking, rolling, and bicycling for improved health,” the city’s police reads.

According to the policy, this will go into effect in 2024.

