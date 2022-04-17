City approves funding for Cure Violence program to work with Savannah's high-risk youth

Savannah City Council approved a contract of more than $584,100 with Youth Advocate Programs Inc. (YAP) to launch a local Cure Violence initiative as part of the new Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement's efforts to stem crime among Savannah's high-risk youth. The national program takes a data-driven, healthcare intervention approach to curbing violence among youth ages 14 to 25, according to the city's purchase summary.

Those messengers will be identified, trained and supervised by Chatham YAP, under the auspices of ONSE. Once trained, the messengers will work to interrupt violence, de-escalate conflict and mediate disputes, especially in neighborhoods where violence has become the norm for settling conflict, even minor ones.

In Savannah last year, four of the city's 34 homicides were minors under the age of 18 shot with handguns by people under the age of 22.

At Thursday's council meeting, City Manager Jay Melder explained, “It’s also going to be instructive for us locally, as this will be the first federal official program we have. Certainly, we have good people and nonprofits doing this work in our communities, but it'll help us really create a sophisticated way to strategize deployment evaluations.”

John Bush, director of the ONSE, said his goal with the Cure Violence program is to “bring down the level of violence” harming the community.

“We want to definitely decrease the homicide rate and aggravated assault rate in Savannah for the most vulnerable citizens,” said Bush. “We're going to take the locals that are already living here and give them jobs, so they can actually work to be the preventive measure — not just working from outside, but actually be part of the solution.”

Melder launched the ONSE in February, modeling it after a similar approach he used as an assistant city manager in Washington, D.C. Back then, Melder said he intended to use a public health and community support approach to reduce gun violence.

Cure Violence is a step towards that ultimate goal, said Melder. it marks Savannah’s first time partnering with a federal program to address gun violence, he said.

