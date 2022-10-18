City approves purchase of stop sticks

Oct. 17—HENDERSON — The City Council unanimously approved the purchase of 42 9-foot-long "stop sticks" using federal grant funding at last Monday's meeting.

Henderson police have utilized "stinger" devices for the past two decades. Stop sticks are composed of a single, three-sided bar with spikes lining each face. Comparatively, stop sticks are lighter and easier to deploy, according to Police Chief Marcus Barrow, who added that "now is the time to upgrade."

The 2022 Justice Assistance Grant, awarded by the U.S. Department of Justice's Bureau of Justice Assistance, totals $35,092. The police would receive $20,000 of those funds and $15,092 would go to the Vance County Sheriff's Office.

The city has to divide these funds with the county, a "disparate jurisdiction," to meet DOJ requirements. The city entered into a memorandum of understanding with the county after approving an application for the grant in June.

Sheriff Curtis Brame said his office will use the funds for a list of different items — an enclosed utility trailer to store the department's side-by-side all-terrain vehicle and outer carriers for ballistic vests.

If any funds are left over they would be used to purchase miscellaneous items for the office's Special Weapons and Tactics team.