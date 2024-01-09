City of Atlanta commemorates 50th anniversary of Mayor Maynard Jackson’s inauguration

On Monday the City of Atlanta honored the 50th anniversary of the inauguration of Maynard Jackson.

In 1974, Jackson became the first Black mayor of Atlanta.

“I’m living in that legacy of Maynard Jackson and all the other mayors,” Mayor Andre Dickens told Channel 2′s Audrey Washington.

“Him serving as mayor helped me to be able to dream big. I didn’t know I would be mayor one day, but he made it possible, and he represents possibility,” former Mayor Kiesha Lance Bottoms added.

Former Mayor Kasim Reed said he was particularly impressed with Jackson’s expansion of the Atlanta airport.

“Hartsfield-Jackson Airport is really irreplaceable, and it gives the city of Atlanta a competitive advantage that can’t be matched in the southeast,” Reed said.

“He taught me that in order to be a good mayor you had to love all of the job,” he explained.

While so many gathered at City Hall to remember Jackson as a great mayor and businessman, Elizabeth Jackson-Hodges said she will remember Jackson as a wonderful father.

“Inclusivity was very important to him, including all Atlantans, minority Atlantans, women especially. I’m just very proud of him,” Jackson-Hodges said.

Mayor Dickens announced that there will be a series of events this year to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Jackson’s inauguration.

