City of Atlanta, MARTA honors Rosa Parks on her 111th birthday

MARTA, along with leaders of the city of Atlanta honored the life and legacy of civil rights icon Rosa Parks earlier this week.

Parks is often referred to as the mother of the modern-day civil rights movement for refusing to give up her seat to a white man on a bus in Montgomery, Alabama in 1955.

A historical bus was parked outside city hall on Thursday as officials gathered to celebrate the announcement.

MARTA also introduced a Breeze card commemorating Parks.

Officials also voiced support for making Feb. 1 a federal holiday in Parks’ honor.

Parks died in 2005 at age 92.

