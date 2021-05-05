The city of Atlanta reinstated the police officer who shot and killed Rayshard Brooks

Madison Hall
·2 min read
garrett rolfe rayshard brooks
Garrett Rolfe, an Atlanta police officer, shot Rayshard Brooks on June 12 as Brooks, a 27-year-old Black man, ran away in a Wendy's parking lot. Atlanta Police Department

  • An Atlanta police officer shot and killed Rayshard Brooks last year during an arrest.

  • The department fired Garrett Rolfe after the incident, citing "maltreatment or unnecessary force."

  • The city's service board ruled that his firing was unjustified, and he was reinstated on Wednesday.

  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

The Atlanta police officer who shot and killed Rayshard Brooks last year was reinstated to his job on Wednesday.

One day after the shooting on June 12, the Atlanta Police Department dismissed Officer Garrett Rolfe after saying the shooting was "maltreatment or unnecessary force," a violation of the department's code. Following an appeal by Rolfe, the Atlanta Civil Service Board ruled that his firing was unjustified, and that the police department did not allow Rolfe his right to due process.

According to Atlanta's city code, an employee must receive a written notice of a proposed adverse action or punishment at least 10 days before the proposal goes into effect. In Rolfe's case, he received a phone call about his firing just one hour before Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced it in a press conference.

Attorney Lance LoRusso, who represented Rolfe, told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the decision doesn't mean the officer will return to service.

The Atlanta shooting occurred after authorities were notified about a man blocking the drive-thru lane of a restaurant with his car while asleep inside. Brooks' Breathalyzer test registered at .108 - greater than the legal limit of .08.

After initially cooperating with the arrest, Brooks can be seen on security-camera footage attacking one officer, taking his Taser, and then turning and firing it at Rolfe before running away. As Brooks fled the scene, Rolfe shot him several times, ultimately killing him.

Assistant Atlanta Police Chief Todd Coyt told the Civil Service Board during its hearing that Rolfe tried to diffuse the situation, and that the shooting was justified, city filings and The Washington Post said.

"The officers were trying to show compassion and they were not overly aggressive," Coyt said. "They tried to do everything they could to calm the situation down."

But some prosecutors alleged that Rolfe kicked Brooks' bleeding body and failed to administer aid for over two minutes.

City filings showed that Sgt. William Dean, a 25-year veteran of the Atlanta Police Department, said that Rolfe's dismissal from the force felt "rushed," and that he had never seen an officer in the APD terminated for a gun violation without investigations from the department.

Rolfe was charged with 11 counts stemming from the shooting, including felony murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, violation of oath, and criminal damage to property. A trial date for Rolfe has not been set.

Read the original article on Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Atlanta police officer who fatally shot Rayshard Brooks reinstated to force

    Officer Garrett Rolfe’s attorney Lance LoRusso discusses why Rolfe was allowed back on the force, even with murder charges pending.

  • Review board reverses firing of Atlanta police officer who fatally shot Rayshard Brooks

    An Atlanta review board revoked the firing of Garrett Rolfe, the police officer who fatally shot Rayshard Brooks last June.

  • Cheney's views on Trump puts her GOP post in peril

    No. 3 House Republican Liz Cheney was clinging to her post Wednesday as party leaders lined up behind an heir apparent, signaling that fallout over her clashes with former President Donald Trump was becoming too much for her to overcome. (May 5)

  • Atlanta police bodycam video shows moments before Rayshard Brooks fatal shooting

    Though he still faces felony murder charges, the officer charged with shooting Rayshard Brooks was given his job back by an Atlanta review board.

  • NC coach recorded teens in shower with a pen camera. Now, he’s headed to prison.

    Benjamin Swain, who coached tennis in Charlotte, confessed to the crime, federal prosecutors say. He’s also facing time for charges in Georgia.

  • U.N. chief pushes voluntary sharing of COVID-19 vaccine licenses

    U.N. chief Antonio Guterres believes vaccine makers should allow other companies to produce versions of their COVID-19 shots, a U.N. spokesman said on Wednesday, as the World Trade Organisation discussed waiving patent rights to boost supply to developing countries. "The Secretary-General has often called for technology transfers and sharing of know-how and voluntary licensing or sharing of licensing," spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.

  • Freak accident in supermarket car park led to woman's shin ‘exploding’

    Helen Way broke her knee by overstepping a kerb and had to have her leg amputated after developing sepsis.

  • Where is the foreign Covid-19 aid that has landed in Delhi going?

    “There is no record of Covid related medical aid being sent to domestic destinations,” said the spokesperson of Delhi Airport.

  • National Guard member's arrest marks fourth service member charged in Capitol riot

    At least 41 military veterans have been charged in the attack, prompting a military-wide discussion about extremism among the organization's ranks.

  • Covid: US backs waiver on vaccine patents to boost supply

    Supporters say the move would increase vaccine production but the pharmaceutical industry disagrees.

  • 2 California students were sentenced to life in prison for stabbing and killing a police officer in Rome

    California natives Finnegan Elder, 21, and Gabriel Natale-Hjorth, 20, were sentenced on Wednesday to life imprisonment for murder.

  • A GOP-backed auditing group in Maricopa County is burrowing through ballots in search of bamboo fibers and Chinese paper to prove a far-fetched theory votes were flown in from Asia

    Workers at the Arizona recount are looking into an absurd theory that some 40,000 Biden ballots actually contain Chinese bamboo fibers. They believe signs of the fibers would prove that the ballots actually came from Asia.

  • Pentagon tracking path of falling Chinese rocket

    The Pentagon said Wednesday it's tracking the uncontrolled descent of the Long March-5B Y2 rocket that carried a Chinese Space Station module to orbit last week.Details: Defense Department spokesperson John Kirby told reporters the rocket's debris was expected to return to Earth "somewhere around" May 8 and that the U.S. Space Command has said "almost the entire body of the rocket" remains intact. "It's too soon to know exactly where it's going to come down," he added.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeOur thought bubble, via Axios' Miriam Kramer: This isn't the first time a rocket or spacecraft launched by China's space agency has come down to Earth uncontrolled. Space watchers also played a waiting game as China’s Tiangong-1 space station came back through the atmosphere in 2018, eventually burning up above the Pacific Ocean.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Britain and US pledge to 'preserve freedom of the seas' before huge operation in Indo-Pacific

    Britain and America's navy chiefs said they were "operating in lockstep to preserve the freedom of the seas" as they met in Washington on Tuesday before a massive joint deployment to the Indo-Pacific region. The UK's First Sea Lord, Admiral Tony Radakin, said the deployment of the new Carrier Strike Group (CSG) was a testament to the strength of the special relationship "in an increasingly contested world", as well as a recognition of the economic advantages of the region. The programme represents the UK's biggest deployment of maritime and air power since the Falklands war. Adml Radakin said Britain plans to increase its naval presence in the Indo-Pacific region in the wake of the recent integrated defence and security review. The defence review, which was published in March, identified China and Russia as two key global adversaries. "We see China as being a challenge and a competitor," Adml Radakin told reporters at Washington's Navy Yard on Wednesday. "I think when we talk about a tilt to the Indo-Pacific, it's about recognising the economic weight here. By 2040 to 2050, 40 per cent of the world's GDP is going to be harbored in that region.

  • South Carolina House votes to bring back firing squad in order to jump-start executions

    The bill would require death row inmates to choose between being shot by firing squad or electrocuted amid the state's lack of lethal injections.

  • Divorce is usually caused by one of the '3 i's,' therapists say. Here's what they are, and how they destroy a marriage.

    Conflict caused by incompatibility or irreconcilable differences can impact a couple over the course of their marriage, therapist Tess Brigham said.

  • Novavax vaccine shows 51% efficacy against South African variant, study finds

    CHICAGO (Reuters) -Novavax Inc's COVID-19 vaccine had efficacy of 51% against infections caused by the South African variant among people who were HIV negative, and 43% in a group that included people who were HIV positive, according to a new analysis published on Wednesday. The variant, known as B.1.351, carries mutations that threaten the efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines, several studies have shown. Most vaccine makers, including Novavax, are testing versions of their vaccines to protect against emerging variants.

  • Pfizer, Moderna shares plummet after Biden administration backs a COVID-19 vaccine patent waiver

    The United States will advocate for waiving COVID-19 vaccine patent protections in discussions with the World Trade Organization, U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai announced Wednesday. The Biden administration "believes strongly in intellectual property protections," Tai said in a statement, but the White House will back the waiver given the "extraordinary circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic." The administration has faced pressure to support the measure, which is aimed at increasing vaccinations around the world — especially in countries experiencing a surge in infections, like India — without having to rely solely on exports. These extraordinary times and circumstances of call for extraordinary measures. The US supports the waiver of IP protections on COVID-19 vaccines to help end the pandemic and we’ll actively participate in @WTO negotiations to make that happen. pic.twitter.com/96ERlboZS8 — Ambassador Katherine Tai (@AmbassadorTai) May 5, 2021 Proponents were pleased with the news, but shortly after Tai's announcement, stocks of pharmaceutical companies that have produced vaccines, including Moderna and Pfizer, plummeted. I seems the Biden administration has decided to throw its weight behind a patent waiver on Covid vaccines. This is what it's doing to the vaccine makers' share prices. pic.twitter.com/zwh4Aekmvj — Kiran Stacey (@kiranstacey) May 5, 2021 It remains unclear if the protections will actually be waived since all 164 members of the WTO will need to agree on the matter, but backing from the U.S. should certainly move the needle. More stories from theweek.comAmerica's nervous breakdown is right on scheduleThe DNC is reportedly preparing for a potential 2024 presidential run from MyPillow's Mike LindellThe GOP puts all its eggs in one dangerous basket

  • Biden on GOP move to oust Liz Cheney: 'I don’t understand the Republicans'

    President Biden said Wednesday that he didn't understand Republican efforts in the U.S. House of Representatives to replace Rep. Liz Cheney.

  • The 7 most anticipated new movie releases in May, from Netflix's 'Army of the Dead' to 'A Quiet Place Part II'

    Netflix will release Zack Snyder's zombie action movie "Army of the Dead" this month, and Paramount will finally debut its "A Quiet Place" sequel.