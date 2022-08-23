City attorney advises Watertown lawmakers to stay out of property dispute

Aug. 23—WATERTOWN — City Attorney Robert J. Slye has told City Council members to stay out of a property dispute between two Court Street businessmen.

Last week, Councilman Cliff G. Olney III asked the city to intervene in a long-standing dispute between former council member Stephen J. Bradley and another Court Street businessman, Cengiz Gulbay, who owns Cash4Gold at 132 Court St.

Mr. Bradley and Mr. Gulbay are in litigation over whether Mr. Gulbay, or his employees, caused significant damage to a wall of 150 Court St. while plowing snow in February 2018. Mr. Gulbay then filed a countersuit after Mr. Bradley parked equipment in a right-of-way that prevented Mr. Gulbay from getting to his Cash4Gold store, according to court records. While a judge ordered Mr. Bradley to remove the barriers, he had already done so by the time the order was issued.

In an email on Monday, Mr. Slye recommended that council members and Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith stay out of the dispute because Mr. Gulbay also has a lawsuit pending against the city that accuses the city of false arrest against him for trespassing in 2019.

Mr. Slye told the council in the email that two motions have been decided in the case. Those motions allow access through Mr. Bradley's property at 138-150 Court St. to Mr. Gulbay's at 132 Court St.

According to the court filing, in 1927, the preceding owners agreed to clarify rights over and across the easement from 132 to 150 Court St. "The new easement allows the parties to use it 'for passage and repassage, and with trucks, teams and vehicles, for the purposes of their respective parties,'" the filing states. "It further states that the 'said right of way shall not be built over or obstructed in any manner.'"

"While the orders have not laid out each party's rights, it is clear that each side is represented by counsel in an ongoing case in State Supreme Court," Mr. Slye wrote. "That is where the dispute belongs, and where it must be resolved."

Mr. Bradley, in his lawsuit, accuses Mr. Gulbay of striking his building while plowing snow. Mr. Gulbay denies it, though the court filing states security cameras show the collision and photos show the damage.

Mr. Bradley is seeking $140,000 to recoup the loss he incurred to repair the building. Mr. Bradley said a new wall had to be built inside the building from the basement to the fourth floor. Letters from Aubertine & Currier architects, in the public court file of the case which is pending in Jefferson County Supreme Court, state the northwest exterior brick wall was bowing out about 8 inches in April 2018. The firm was hired to determine a cause and proper repair. A jury trial has been requested, but not yet scheduled, according to court records.

Councilman Olney got involved in the matter earlier this month when he went to the property to find out more about the issue. He took video of Mr. Gulbay and himself on the property.

Mr. Bradley reported to police that Councilman Olney and Mr. Gulbay were on the property improperly and filming his residence. The officer determined that they had a legal right to be on the property.

Mr. Bradley has called the police on Mr. Gulbay several times for various reasons regarding the right-of-way. Councilman Olney, a friend of Mr. Gulbay for 10 years, asked to see what the city could do to make him stop.

Since 2018, Mr. Bradley has filed 11 "trespass" or "neighbor dispute" complaints against Mr. Gulbay, Mr. Slye wrote.

In response to the councilman's allegations, Mr. Bradley wrote in an email to the Times on Friday that the councilman was invading his privacy for filming his "private residence." Councilman Olney also should mind his own business and stay out of the property dispute, Mr. Bradley wrote in his email.

Mr. Slye contacted police Capt. Michael J. LaBarge about the situation. Capt. LaBarge doesn't think that Mr. Bradley has any influence over his police officers since they are probably unaware that Mr. Bradley served on City Council from 2003 to 2007.

"I am quite certain that no department of the city would like this resolved sooner than our PD," Mr. Slye wrote.

Until then, the police department will continue to respond to the complaints to make sure that they do not escalate into anything physical, he added.

City police charged Mr. Gulbay in September 2018 with menacing two people with a loaded handgun that was later fired in his store. He pleaded not guilty to the charge.