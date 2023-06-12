City Attorney announces charges against 9 adults, 10 teens in East Side street takeover

Nine adults and 10 juveniles are now facing charges after a street takeover in East Columbus resulted in a gas station being overrun, parking lots blocked and property stolen.

City Attorney Zach Klein said Monday the maximum possible penalty will be sought for all who have been charged and no plea deals will be offered.

The incident occurred on April 29 at a gas station on Johnstown Road on the city's East Side. Columbus police had said the group had taken over a portion of the street, blocked the entrances and exits to a gas station and blocked access to the gas pumps.

Cameras inside the gas station's convenience store captured more than two dozen people inside, eating food and taking other items without paying for them.

Klein said nine people have been charged in Franklin County Municipal Court and 10 juveniles have been referred to the Franklin County Juvenile Court system for prosecution.

Klein said his office's attorneys are being instructed to not offer any plea deals in the cases and push for 100% of fines and penalties for the offenders.

"People are tired of the chaos and lawlessness of a small group of individuals who think the law doesn't apply to them," Klein said. "We want to send a message that if you engage in this lawless behavior, you're going to eat 100% of the fines and penalties."

The effort to identify those involved is part of Columbus police's Operation Burnout, which has focused on street takeovers, reckless driving and other associated crimes. That effort has led to hundreds of citations and more than 100 cars being impounded so far this year.

"Taking over streets, victimizing businesses and endangering the people of Columbus is unacceptable," Columbus police Assistant Chief Greg Bodker said.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: City Attorney announces charges in April East Side street takeover