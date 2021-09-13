City attorney asks state to suspend Rep. John Thompson's license

St. Paul's city attorney is asking the state to suspend Rep. John Thompson's driver's license for failing to pay a fine associated with his July 4 traffic citation.

Thompson, a St. Paul Democrat, sparked a summer of concurrent controversies after the early morning traffic stop in St. Paul, when he accused an officer of racially profiling him. Thompson received a citation for driving under suspension. The officer reported pulling Thompson over because he did not have a front license plate. Thompson then presented a Wisconsin driver's license. He was issued a Minnesota license earlier this month.

The city attorney filed a late payment advisory last month after Thompson failed to pay a $286 fine for the citation and has since added $30 in late fees as of Monday. The city attorney also filed its license suspension request to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety on Monday, according to court records.

Thompson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

He has refused calls from Gov. Tim Walz and top DFL lawmakers to resign after multiple domestic violence accusations surfaced in July. He was also convicted that month of misdemeanor charges for obstruction of justice in connection to a 2019 disturbance at North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale and agreed to apologize on the House floor for calling another lawmaker a racist during a debate last session.

St. Paul Police Chief Todd Axtell and Thompson have also disputed the circumstances around a conversation between Thompson and the sergeant he accused of racially profiling him. Axtell said Thompson apologized to the sergeant during a visit to the western district offices in July. Thompson has insisted he did not apologize.

A police spokesman said that body camera footage captured by the officer who spoke to Thompson recorded Thompson apologizing. Thompson has not authorized the department to release the footage, which is required under state law.