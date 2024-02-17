City of Austin opening cold weather shelters night of Saturday, Feb. 17

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The City of Austin said it would open cold weather shelters Saturday night, according to a city release.

RELATED: When do Austin’s cold weather shelters activate?

Registration for shelter will occur between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. at One Texas Center at 505 Barton Springs Road, which will act as the central embarkation point for people seeking an overnight shelter.

Today’s forecast

How to access a cold weather shelter

Registration for shelter occurs between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. at One Texas Center. Bus routes to OTC are lines: 1, 7, 10, 20, 30, 105, 142 and 801.

Anyone seeking a cold weather shelter and does not have the means to pay the fare will still be given a ride. CapMetro partners with the city to transport individuals from OTC to a shelter location.

While Cold Weather Shelters are primarily accessed by people experiencing homelessness, they are available to anyone needing a warm place to spend the night. Individuals can get information about access and activation by calling the Cold Weather Shelter Hotline at 512-972-5055.

Austin residents can find emergency information in multiple languages online.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.