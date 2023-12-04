City of Austin, Travis County leaders give update on winter weather preparations

Austin and Travis County leaders on Friday gave an update on the region's winter weather emergency preparedness — emphasizing that in addition to the steps the city and county are taking, it is imperative to have personal emergency plans in the event of severe winter weather.

Over the past few years, severe winter weather has caused long-lasting power outages for tens of thousands of households in region, and in 2021 caused the death of some Austin and Travis County residents.

"It's not a matter of if but when we see severe weather this winter, and I'm confident that our community can get through this winter season safely," Travis County Judge Andy Brown said at a Friday news conference. "But it's important for everybody to do their part."

Austin Mayor Kirk Watson on Friday echoed Brown — saying while the city and county have taken steps to preemptively avert some of the same problems that occurred in years past, "there will be things that are unexpected that will cause a disruption," and individuals should create personal emergency plans.

An after-action report on the 2023 winter storm was released earlier in the year — outlining how communication failures, downed trees and damaged infrastructure caused dayslong power outages for residents. Many of the same issues that occurred in 2023 overlapped with the 2021 winter storm.

"We've learned a lot of lessons since winter storm Yuri and we found out we hadn't learned them well enough during winter storm Mara," Watson said. "We've made many changes and investments over the past year to ensure our readiness and our emergency response is what the people of Austin and Travis County expect, and they deserve."

Here's what city leaders said is being changed to be better prepared.

Austin Energy

The long-lasting power outages in the 2023 winter storm were largely caused by frozen tree limbs falling on power lines.

The 2023 winter storm after-action report found that: "Improper maintenance of trees outside the right-of-way contributed to power outages, increased the amount of debris in roadways and other damage."

Watson said that despite progress that has been made on the city's vegetation management program, there could be similar incidents.

Bob Kahn, the utility's general manager, added that despite the 85 crews who work in vegetation management daily, they are low staffed in that area.

"It is difficult to find enough crews to work on this, but we are catching up," Kahn said.

Kahn also said the utility:

Expanded its emergency management team. Have mutual aid contracts ready. Is weatherizing, insulating and inspecting equipment. Stocked critical supplies.

"Whether you're planning on how to safely run a generator at your house, store in a bag of salt for to clean up your driveway or thinking about evacuation, you can plan ahead to stay safe during outage," Kahn said.

Kahn, who assumed the role of general manager in July, said customers can prepare for a potential winter emergency by:

Making sure Austin Energy has your correct contact information. Sign up for text alerts by texting "REG" to 287846.

Emergency preparedness

Ken Snipes, the director of the city's Homeland and Security Management department, said that the time to start preparing for severe winter weather is now.

"Impacts from severe weather can include utility service interruptions, unsafe road conditions or frozen pipes in homes," Snipes said on Friday.

To prepare, the city of Austin recommends residents:

Sign up for Warn Central Texas emergency notifications at WarnCentralTexas.org. Sign up for Accessible Hazard Alert System (AHAS) to get emergency alerts in American Sign Language. Download the free Ready Central Texas app on your mobile phone. Bookmark the Emergency Alerts Webpage at austintexas.gov/alerts to get real-time emergency information in 14 languages.

Additional information on preparing for winter weather can be found at readycentraltexas.org. One of tips to prepare at home, accord to the website, include making a kit with basic supplies and important items.

"We ask that you please take the necessary steps to help your family and your neighbors make Austin a more resilient and prepared city," Snipes said.

Other preparations being made

Several city leaders shared how their department is preparing for severe winter weather. Here are some of the preemptive things being done to prepare.

Austin Water is winterizing infrastructure with insulation and heat elements, testing and maintaining back-up power generators and has contracts in place for additional power equipment, Anna Bryan-Borja with Austin Water said. The 911 call center is close to being 100% staffed, Bruce Mills, an assistant city manager, said. The Homeland Security and Management department is holding monthly Emergency Preparedness Pop-up Events. Community health paramedics will do additional outreach to those experiencing homelessness in the days leading up to a winter storm, Robert Luckritz with Austin-Travis County EMS said. Practice scenarios with different agencies have been held, according to Bryan-Borja. The Transportation and Public Works department has added resources and equipment and trained staff to apply anti-icing and de-icing agents to critical roadways and bridges, Richard Mendoza, the transportation and public works director said. Additional generators have been purchased that can be deployed at key intersection, Mendoza said.

"It's not just the government and the entities of government, we must all individually also participate in that and be prepared," Watson said.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: City county leaders give update on severe winter storm preparedness