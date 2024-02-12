City authorizes plan to build long-planned bridge over I-85

WSOCTV.com News Staff
·1 min read

A long-planned bridge over Interstate 85 in north Charlotte is a step closer to construction.

On Monday, the Charlotte City Council unanimously authorized the $27-million project, which is near Louis Rose Place.

The bridge originally was supposed to have arches but a city spokesperson said they are being cut to save money.

The city started planning on this in 2017. The bridge is expected to open in 2028.

Officials blame extensive utility relocation for the delays.