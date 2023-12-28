City authorizes Water Plant Pump Modifications Project

Dec. 28—A major project for the city of McAlester Water Treatment Plant is starting its preliminary phases with the hiring of an engineering firm and project manager to oversee it.

City councilors authorized Mayor John Browne to sign a professional services agreement for engineering services from Infrastructure Solutions Group for the Water Treatment Plant High Service Pump Modifications Project.

The project involves converting the 2,400-volt system at the Water Treatment Plant to a 480-volt system with new pumps, motors and controls.

Councilors authorized paying Infrastructure Solutions Group a total of $194,900 for its part in the project.

That amount includes $148,000 for engineering services for the project and an additional $46,100 for providing a resident representative to oversee it.

City of McAlester Public Utilities Director Nick Manning said during the council's Tuesday night meeting the city has been working with Infrastructure Solutions Group and also with Public Service Company of Oklahoma on plans to convert the voltage at the Water Treatment Plant.

He said converting the voltage from 2,400 volts to a 180-volt system will be advantageous for operating the facility. It would prove especially beneficial if there's an electrical problem, he maintained.

"Right now, we have a system either it's all on or it's all off," Manning said. He also referred to the catastrophic situation at the Water Treatment Plant earlier this year, which resulted in a temporary loss of water to the city as well as to its rural water customers.

Mayor Browne added that by switching to the lower voltage, the city's electrical bill will also be reduced.

Manning said upcoming changes at the water plant are needed.

"Everybody we've talked to has referred to this as a third world" system, he said. Action to to begin the changes will result in eventually getting the city's Water Treatment Plant where it needs to be, he maintained.

A work order for the project outlines the details of the services that Infrastructure Solutions Group is to provide for the project, including:

—Prepare engineering plan and specifications for the project.

—Prepare bid packages and assist in obtaining bids from contractors for the construction of improvements.

—Prepare contract documents and coordinate contract execution and perform pre-construction conference.

—Provide construction management services including review and approve material submittals. shop drawings, contractors pay estimates, change order requests and work performed by the contractors.

—Provide resident project representative during construction.

—Perform all such work in accordance with the standard form of agreement between the owner and engineer for professional services as prepared by Engineers Joint Contract Documents Committee, also known as the EJCDC.

The work is signed on behalf of Infrastructure Solutions Group by President Dale Burke and Project Representative Robert Vaughan, both of whom are Professional Engineers.