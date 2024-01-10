City awarded $130K cleanup grant for part of Blazing Star Landing where gas station is slated

Jan. 10—The city of Albert Lea has been awarded about $130,000 to go toward the cleanup of contamination on a portion of the Blazing Star Landing, where a 9,100-square-foot convenience store with multiple filling pumps and a car wash is expected to be built.

The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development announced the grant Wednesday as part of a total of $2.15 million in contamination and cleanup grants awarded to six communities statewide.

DEED's Contamination Cleanup Grants cover up to 75% of the costs of removing contamination at approved polluted sites. The remaining costs are covered by cities and counties, other units of local government and private landowners and developers.

"Assessing and cleaning up blighted land for redevelopment are catalysts for further growth and prosperity in our communities," said DEED Commissioner Matt Varilek in a news release. "This grant program is just one way DEED supports and uplifts Minnesota communities."

Albert Lea's grant will go toward cleaning up a 3.66-acre site contaminated with petroleum and other contaminants.

The site previously was the location of a meat-packing facility for almost 100 years. The Farmland Foods plant burned down in 2001, and the Blazing Star area has remained mostly vacant for decades due to soil contamination and related remediation costs.

The release stated the project is anticipated to create or retain 19 jobs, increase the local tax base by about $55,000 and leverage $8.7 million of private investment. The city will provide matching funds.