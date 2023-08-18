City awards property to Divine Love

Aug. 17—City officials awarded property to Divine Love Outreach Ministry, which will use the abandoned building to help with its youth programs.

The property, located at 119 Spaulding St., used to be the senior center on the south side of the city.

"I understand the need that needs to take place," Pastor Michael Webber said to the Finance Committee at its regular meeting Monday. "It's not something that we are just starting to do, it's something that we have been doing — keep an eye on our youth."

The proposal was put on the agenda by Deputy Mayor Derrick Reed, Ward I City Councilor Shirley Hilton-Flanery, Ward III Councilor Perline Boyattia-Craig and Ward IV Councilor Traci McGee.

Boyattia-Craig said she was "excited" about the awarding of the land to the ministry.

"I've known (Pastor Webber) for approximately 30 years and he has a vision for youth," she said. "It's not just a vision that he wants to get recognition. It's a vision and a passion that he has had for youth for as long as I've known him."

Reed said the building has been "vacant for years."

"So we went through the process," he said. "This body appointed those councilors to review the process. So it's good to see someone want to take interest and take this building off the hands of the city."

Webber said he feels it's his responsibility to the future of the city to proceed with this project.

"I was raised in this city, my father pastored a church in this city," he said. "I'm well acquainted not only with the children of this city but the parents also.

"It wasn't that long ago we had the mayor out with us, we had Councilor McGee with us and we rented out the swimming area and we had over 700 kids. They swum free and we fed them."

Webber also said the program has an alternate purpose beside keeping them busy.

"We want to keep them with a passion that you can do better for those that are less fortunate, need anger management," he said. "Sometimes they need a guide. We want to be that guide. Y'all have y'alls way of doing guidance, we have ours."

Boyattia-Craig said she thought this would be great for the city.

"I think it's a great thing," she said. "He will have a mentorship program. He will have all sorts of other educational programs. So I think it's a good thing he has gotten this award."