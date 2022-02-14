City of Bakersfield considers creating new homeless court

Feb. 13—The city of Bakersfield's Homelessness Ad Hoc Committee is exploring the idea of adding a homeless court to the city's Brundage Lane Navigation Center, adding the lifeline as has been done at other shelters.

Deputy Public Defender Teryl Wakeman, who typically represents clients in homeless court, said Friday the city of Bakersfield's discussions during the Homelessness Ad Hoc Committee meetings are a start.

"Hopefully, they are talking about it with an eye toward compassion," he added.

Anthony Valdez, assistant to the city manager, proposed during the January meeting that the Brundage Lane Navigation Center host this legal system. Collaborations between the Kern County Sheriff's Office, District Attorney's office and Kern County Superior Court could create the court, he added.

"The city of Bakersfield is considering establishing an additional homeless court at the City's Brundage Lane Navigation Center that ties into the existing homeless court framework," Valdez wrote in an email to The Californian.

Councilman Eric Arias voiced his interest in a homeless court during January's meeting. A request for comment Friday was not returned.

"I'm very curious about this homelessness court and what we can do there," Arias said a the January meeting. "I think there's got to be some way that we can carefully encourage folks to get the services and the treatment that they need to take care of themselves and their families."

EXISTING FRAMEWORK

Michael Buxton wanted to drive.

But not only for himself — as a resident of The Mission at Kern County, he said he wanted to drive other people within The Mission to their doctor and dentist appointments. However, one obstacle hindered him: Fines he accumulated while homeless prevented him from acquiring a driver's license.

Buxton said misdemeanors such as petty theft, trespassing and jaywalking marred his record.

However, thanks to the homeless court, Buxton said he cleared more than $2,000 in fines and received his license.

"It meant the world to me," said Buxton, because he could help those in need by driving them to their appointments.

"It's a wonderful program — it helped me out a lot," he added. "I recommend anybody who's homeless to go ahead to come ... and get it taken care of."

For many transients, getting a job is "nearly impossible" without a driver's license, said Wakeman, the deputy public defender.

"That's a huge block," he added.

The entire homeless court system shifted onto a virtual platform because of the COVID-19 pandemic, said Debbie Moritz, a case manager at The Mission at Kern County. Usually, participants gather every other month to help out the unhoused population, she added.

Before the pandemic, Wakeman said judges, court clerks, police officers, deputies, a deputy public defender and a deputy district attorney voluntarily met during the lunch hour to adjudicate clients' cases.

Homeless court was hosted by either the Bakersfield Homeless Center or The Mission, said Steve Peterson, the director of programs at The Mission. The homeless court existed before he started working at The Mission 11 years ago, he added.

The city of Bakersfield said the Salvation Army also hosts its own version of this legal system. The Salvation Army did not respond by deadline for this report.

A grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Development is collected by the Greater Bakersfield Legal Assistance to fund this court, Wakeman said. GBLA keeps a list of service providers, such as The Mission or the Bakersfield Homeless Center. Employees of these nonprofits refer qualifying individuals to the GBLA, he added.

Only misdemeanor charges — not felonies — are handled by the homeless court. Furthermore, a person can only receive help from this system once, Peterson said.

"I saw where guys would have five, six thousand dollars worth of fines and end up with $100 or zero," Peterson said. "The fines would restrict them from trying to get forward.

"It makes the (fines) more realistic to pay off," Peterson added. "Especially if you are homelessness and working minimum wage."

After paying off these fines, Buxton made advancements in his life. He said he finished the first year of a two-year program at The Mission, is taking classes at Bakersfield College and seeks a career in the oil fields after he graduates.

"That's my plan — and whatever God has in store for me," Buxton said.

You can reach Ishani Desai at 661-395-7417. You can also follow her at @idesai98 on Twitter.