City of Bakersfield launches AI-powered customer service chatbot

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The City of Bakersfield has joined the trend of AI focused customer-service solutions to help residents submit requests.

The city’s website now features “Archie” — a web chat assistant and text message feature, that can help residents with questions about how to find information on various city services, submit service requests, send a message to staff or sign up for text message notifications.

“Archie,” which is named after the well-recognized Bakersfield arch, can be used by both desktop and mobile users and is located at the bottom right section of their browser window. Clicking the icon will open a chat window, where residents can submit their concerns.

Users can also use the feature through text message, by texting “Hello” to 855-513-2533. When residents need help from city staff, they can send a message with “Archie” and the message will be sent to the appropriate staff member to follow up with them at a later time, according to the City.

“It will be easier than ever for a resident to find what they’re looking for or get an answer quickly, 24/7, without needing to wait for a staff member to receive and respond to it. One of our goals is to be the most customer service friendly city in California and Archie will be an invaluable tool in accomplishing that,” Bakersfield City Manager, Christian Clegg said in a statement.

You can submit a question and “chat” with “Archie” right now at the city’s website.

