City being sued.

A screenshot from police body camera footage shows a Rochester police officer with his service weapon drawn moments after another officer shot a man armed with a knife outside of the Open Door Mission homeless shelter on West Main Street.

#SuitAgainstCity

The family of the man shot and killed by a Rochester police officer last year outside a downtown homeless shelter is suing the City of Rochester. Tyshon Jones, 29, was armed with a knife and moving toward officers on March 10, 2021, on West Main Street when he was shot five times by Officer Matthew Drake. Family members say Jones, who did not comply with officers’ demands to drop the knife, was experiencing a mental health crisis at the time. “Rather than accommodating his disability, as required by law, RPD officers exacerbated it,” the complaint reads. “They shone bright lights at him, repeatedly shouted at him through a megaphone and surrounded him with police cars and officers. They ignored his glaring need for help and instead shot him five times.”

#MorePABdrama

A day after suspended Rochester Police Accountability Board Director Conor Dwyer Reynolds broke his silence to lodge accusations of sexual harassment against the board chairwoman, another formal complaint was made public — this one accusing Reynolds of harassment and mismanagement. The Democrat and Chronicle has confirmed that at least three other complaints related to the PAB have been filed with the state Division of Human Rights. They promise to add eventually to the gusher of accusations and counter-accusations that has erupted this week after a month of uneasy quiet.

#ArrestNearHillCumorah

New York State Troopers arrested a Fairport man after an apartment window near the Hill Cumorah complex in Manchester was struck by a bullet Wednesday night. Troopers also confiscated a number of long guns as part of the investigation. Michael R. Bushart, 23, of Fairport is charged with first-degree reckless endangerment in the incident, which forced Hill Cumorah visitors and neighboring residents to shelter in place for hours. Troopers say he was target shooting.

See you Monday.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: City being sued.