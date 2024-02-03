City of Bluefield looking at vape shop ordinance

Feb. 3—By GREG JORDAN

BLUEFIELD — Vape shops are becoming a common sight in the region's counties and towns, so the city of Bluefield is considering a zoning ordinance which would regulate where future vape stores can be opened.

A possible zoning ordinance for vape shops was discussed this week during a meeting of the Bluefield Planning Commission. Such an ordinance would have to first go through the city's planning commission and become part of the city's comprehensive plan, City Manager Cecil Marson said. Then it would go to the Bluefield Board of Directors for two public readings and public hearings.

City Attorney Anthony Heltzel said vape shops that had been opened already in the city would be grandfathered in. A zoning ordinance would restrict new vape shops to zones where they would be less influential on the city's young people. One goal would be to keep them out of residential districts and away from daycares, schools, parks, playgrounds and other places that young people frequent.

"In order to pass a zoning ordinance, we would first have to have a comprehensive plan. Once the comprehensive plan's in place, we have to do a study in the city to find locations where this can be done," Heltzel said. "As long as it does not interfere with what's in the comprehensive plan and we have the required public meetings and the planning commission would take a vote on it and move forward to be voted on by the city board. We would have two public meetings at the city board as well."

Heltzel said that he thinks the growing numbers of vape shops is an important issue.

"They're popping up everywhere," he stated. "They also have very flashing lights that bring a lot of attention to them and we want to keep them as far away from youth as possible."

Heltzel added that he briefly discussed the vaping issue with Jared Anderson with WVU Law, who is helping the city draft its comprehensive plan, and whether vape shops could be part of it.

"Of course, the comprehensive plan wouldn't do anything to restrict it," Heltzel said. "That would be done with zoning ordinances, but as I understand it, there's nothing that says we can't mention that we want to limit the proliferation of vaping stores and keep them away from areas where children frequent."

The city is looking at different ways to use a zoning ordinance. One way would be to choose a district where vape shops would be a permitted use and make them subject to a conditional use permit. These conditions would include how far the shops need to be from places like schools and playgrounds.

Vape shops are still relatively new, Heltzel said. They started appearing in Mercer County about four years ago. The vape shops now operating in Bluefield were opened legally.

"Our current zoning didn't really address it. I think they're still required to be in commercial zones, but because of our zoning, most of our commercial zones are intermingled with a lot of residential zones, " Heltzel said. "And those two stores — I'm not sure if they're currently open — but they met all the requirements to get a business license and open up."

A zoning ordinance would need metrics and qualifiers to define what sort of business qualifies as a vape shop, Heltzel said. A study would have to be done when the comprehensive plan is completed to determine locations for them and to have public meetings. The public would be able to see the draft ordinance before the public hearings are conducted.

"As I recall under code, any ordinance that would be recommended to the city board by the planning commission," he said. "I think it would have to be available two weeks prior to the first meeting that we would have here. There's going to be plenty of notice for the public to weigh in, to get access to any ordinance that we came up with, but those are the things we need to work on in order to come up with an ordinance."

