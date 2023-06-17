These City of Boise jobs pay at least $63k and up in annual salary, paid leave, benefits

The City of Boise is hiring for numerous full-time positions across several departments that pay at least $63,000 per year, including benefits such as healthcare, retirement plans and paid leave.

That’s just a bit more than Ada County’s average salary of $59,000, according to the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics. You can see what other city employees are making in the Idaho Statesman’s salary database.

Applications must be submitted through the City of Boise’s career page, which requires applications to make an account or sign in through Facebook.

You can also sign up for job alerts through the city and will receive an email when a job opens under any of the 27 categories that you select to receive notifications for.

The following positions are available:

Chief Administrative Officer Legal

Salary: $122,500 - $128,500 annually

Type: Full time

Summary: The chief administrative officer legal serves as the principal advisor to the city attorney on civil legal issues. The position also provides advice, strategy and counsel to elected officials, department directors and city employees on legal matters throughout the city.

Qualifications: A Juris Doctorate from an accredited law school and 10 years of general legal representation, including one or more years of experience managing staff and attorneys. A valid Idaho state bar license or a license with reciprocity in Idaho is required.

Deadline: July 5, 12 p.m.

Strategic Water Resources Manager

Salary: $83,821 - $98,612 annually

Type: Full time

Summary: The strategic water resources manager will oversee the city’s water resources program, including hiring, evaluating, promoting and assigning duties. The manager will address water quantity issues with water resource and environmental regulatory agencies, water utilities, the Public Utilities Commission and the Idaho Department of Water Resources.

Qualifications: Bachelor’s degree in water resources, hydrology, engineering, agriculture, natural resources management, environmental science or a related field. It also requires seven years of work experience demonstrating water and natural resource management knowledge.

Deadline: July 6, 12 p.m.

Attorney - Municipal

Salary: $85,000 - $93,000 annually

Type: Full time

Summary: Provides civil legal assistance to city departments, commissions, boards and divisions, and represents the city in civil rights, contract and tort cases. The municipal attorney will also offer legal advice to internal clients by drafting and reviewing contracts, leases, land transactions and other documents with potential liability for the city.

Qualifications: Juris Doctorate from an accredited law school and five years of experience in civil or criminal litigation, or municipal governance.

Deadline: June 26, 12 p.m.

Risk and Safety Coordinator

Salary: $79,259 - $83,921 annually

Type: Full time

Summary: Administers City of Boise safety, occupational health, risk mitigation and other programs to ensure compliance with city police and local, state and federal regulations. The coordinator will also conduct worksite inspections to identify workplace hazards and compliance with the regulations of city projects.

Qualifications: Bachelor’s degree in industrial safety, business or a health-related field.

Deadline: July 12, 12 p.m.

Senior Planner Subdivision/Current Planning

Salary: $72,500 - $81,000 annually

Type: Full time

Summary: The position is a technical specialist for subdivision applications and planning work, research, analysis and technical assistance on significant city projects. The technical specialist guides and trains associate planners on complex subdivision applications and advise the Planning and Development Services on land division issues.

Qualifications: A Bachelor’s degree in urban planning, architecture, public administration or a closely related field. Four years of experience in planning, zoning or public administration is also required.

Deadline: June 26, 12 p.m.

Associate Landscape Architect

Salary: $71,321 - $79,712 annually

Type: Full time, flexible remote schedule

Summary: The Associate Landscape Architect will coordinate landscape and construction projects for Boise Parks and Recreate, perform landscape architect work for the City of Boise parks and facilities, and review plans submitted by consultants, among other duties.

Qualifications: Bachelor’s degree in a field related to landscape architecture, urban planning or a similar field. Three years of landscape architecture experience and a working knowledge of design criteria for site amenities and landscape features are also required.

Deadline: July 10, 12 p.m.

IT Systems Analyst

Salary: $70,000 - $72,500 annually

Type: Full time

Summary: The IT systems analyst will support Boise’s public safety agencies, such as the police and fire departments. The analyst will configure, install and apply software patches and updates to department software, streamline the City of Boise’s applications footprint, troubleshoot technical issues, and develop and implement solutions.

Qualifications: Bachelor’s degree in information technology or a closely related field, and five years of professional experience in information systems.

Deadline: June 20, 12 p.m.

Payroll Supervisor

Salary: $64,500 - $72,000 annually

Type: Full time

Summary: The payroll supervisor oversees all aspects of the city’s payroll operations, including supervising and processing payment of wages to all city employees, preparing special payroll and additional checks, and responding to payroll personnel questions on tax and payroll matters.

Qualifications: Bachelor’s degree in finance, accounting, business management or a related field, and three years of experience performing complex payroll processes.

Deadline: June 22, 12 p.m.

History Programs Manager

Salary: $63,365 - $70,819 annually

Type: Full time, flexible remote scheduling

Summary: The history programs manager works with the Arts and History team to plan, develop and execute the city’s history lecture programs, exhibit development, research projects and public events. The manager will also conduct historical research to identify, conserve and interpret historic places around the city.

Qualifications: Bachelor’s degree in American History focusing on applied research or a closely related field. It also requires two years of experience coordinating historical programs, conducting history interviews, and developing and implementing project ideas.

Deadline: June 26, 12 p.m.

Communications manager