City of Bozeman offering bear-resistant trash cans

TechCrunch

Google has announced that passkeys, touted by the tech giant as the “beginning of the end” for passwords, are becoming the default sign-in method for all users. Passkeys are a phishing-resistant alternative to passwords that allow users to sign into accounts using the same biometrics or PINs they use to unlock their devices, or with a physical security key. While security technologies multi-factor authentication and password managers add an extra layer of security to password-protected accounts, they are not without flaws.