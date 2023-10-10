City of Bozeman offering bear-resistant trash cans
After an increasing number of bear encounters, the City of Bozeman is now offering bear-resistant trash cans.
After an increasing number of bear encounters, the City of Bozeman is now offering bear-resistant trash cans.
The Hotor 2-gallon Car Trash Can is the best-selling car trash can on Amazon and it's available for under $9 thanks to October Prime Day.
In the wake of increasing misinformation related to the Israel-Hamas war now circulating on X, the app formerly known as Twitter, a number of journalists are building up their networks on rival platforms. As active users, journalists play an important role in keeping content flowing on X and engage in conversations around timely events. According to Pew Research studies from 2019, 10% of U.S. adults were responsible for 80% of tweets on Twitter, and 6% accounted for 73% of political tweets.
The electric van maker said on Tuesday that it "took actions" on October 5 to "further reduce its operating costs." Arrival last announced layoffs in January, when it said it would cut its workforce by 50% to around 800 employees. The firm didn't immediately respond when TechCrunch asked for the number of employees it intends to lay off this time.
Arctic Wolf, a cybersecurity company that's raised hundreds of millions of dollars in debt and equity, today announced that it plans to acquire Revelstoke, a company developing a security orchestration, automation and response (SOAR) platform, for an undisclosed amount. In a blog post, Arctic Wolf chief product officer Dan Schiappa said that the acquisition would enable Arctic Wolf's platform to both detect and respond to cybersecurity attacks "faster" and more "comprehensively" than before. Arctic Wolf’s flagship software ingests data from a company’s endpoints, cloud environments and networks to provide a unified view of potential threats, and Schiappa sees Revelstoke's offerings as complementary to this.
Google has announced that passkeys, touted by the tech giant as the “beginning of the end” for passwords, are becoming the default sign-in method for all users. Passkeys are a phishing-resistant alternative to passwords that allow users to sign into accounts using the same biometrics or PINs they use to unlock their devices, or with a physical security key. While security technologies multi-factor authentication and password managers add an extra layer of security to password-protected accounts, they are not without flaws.
The odds of winning are 292,201,338 to 1 — or about 300 times less likely than getting struck by lightning.
X competitor Bluesky is rolling out its latest release, version 1.52, with a number of changes, including those focused on improving the safety and security of its microblogging platform. The addition is an important step forward in terms of making Bluesky more competitive with larger networks like X, which have more robust security controls.
These are the best deals you can buy on video games and gaming accessories for October Prime Day this year.
Porsche's drive toward electrification progresses in its plan to electrify half of its fleet by 2025 and make 80% of its offerings fully electric by 2030. To make the math work, Porsche will need to put batteries in five out of its six models. This compact SUV, which has been in the works for years now, will be built on Porsche's Premium Platform Electric.
Join us for live coverage of Amazon Prime Big Deal Days 2023, including all of the best October Prime Day deals you can get.
If this is a sign of the future, the NBA is in good hands.
Schools clamor to earn a high spot on the annual list, but critics say it warps the idea of what a high-quality education should actually be.
Alphabet subsidiary Waymo is expanding its service area in San Francisco despite protests against robotaxis, while rival Cruise grapples with crashes and other incidents. Waymo riders can now access the service across the vast majority of SF, Waymo announced on Monday on social media site X. The company had limited rides in many of the city's northeastern neighborhoods — including Fisherman's Wharf, Embarcadero and Chinatown — to a couple thousand users. Waymo's services are still limited to folks who've made it through the company's waitlist.
The updates come as part of the company's sustainability wing.
Kelce slipped just before halftime and limped to the locker room before halftime.
Ty Chandler took a handoff on a direct snap to successfully convert a fake punt and keep the Vikings' drive alive on Sunday afternoon.
After a bit of a quiet period, things in the world of fintech picked up in a big way this past week. This past week, I wrote about Rainforest, an Atlanta-based startup that is taking on incumbents such as Fiserv and FIS, as well as trying to take market share from other fintechs such as Stripe with its offering. Rainforest works with software companies to help them embed financial services and payments into their platforms.
Say goodbye to mobile messes with this clever multitasker.
The restart in loan payments this month could make it harder for borrowers to distinguish between a legitimate company and scammers.
It looks like Spotify's rumored "Superpremium" offering is gearing up for a launch. According to references discovered in the Spotify app's code by Chris Messina, the Superpremium service now has a flashy logo and a longer list of features beyond the 24-bit lossless audio we've been anticipating. In fact, the broader feature set appears to be set to include the recently discovered AI playlist generation tools, advanced mixing tools, additional hours of audiobook listening and a personalized offering called "Your Sound Capsule."