City breaks ground on Ward One's newest park: Linnell-Brahma

Oct. 19—For years, it's been a theoretical place, dreamed up like Shangri-la and long-delayed like high-speed rail.

With golden shovels, the city's elected and government officials lifted dirt from the ceremonial mound, signifying the start of construction for Linnell-Brahma Park, at the corner of those two streets near Panama Lane and South Union.

Several speakers said the park was planned years ago but never realized, outliving many of their tenures and even some of the younger attendees' lifespans.

"We have not always had the resources that we wanted," Bakersfield City Manager Christian Clegg said. "Some of those have followed national and state ups and downs but also some of our own local ups and downs. But when we make a commitment and we make a promise, we will find a way to deliver on it."

With completion estimated by next summer, the five-acre park will include shaded playgrounds, fitness area, picnic shelters, basketball and volleyball courts, a walking path, barbecues and security cameras, among other features.

The park is the 62nd in Bakersfield and will be located in the city's first ward, which historically has received less money for renovations. It's a part of a years-long effort by the city to overhaul its ailing parks system, a common complaint from residents and community advocates.

"I know they're just as excited as I am to open up this new one and make it 62," said Ward 1 Councilman Eric Arias.

While canvassing the surrounding neighborhood a couple of years ago, Arias said residents brought up a single point: Where is our park?

"And some used more colorful language, we'll admit," Arias said. "But the truth was it was time for the city to deliver on this very asset for this community."

Ask locals, and they'll say the nearest park is 1.5 miles away — not far but not exactly convenient if they don't want to drive.

"It'll be nice to have a park close by," said Gabby Cervantes, a local resident who was invited to attend the ceremony while walking her two kids.

Along the park's eastern perimeter, along a wall that separates the lawn from a home, there will be a mural consigned to Jesse Moreno, a local artist.

Anthony said that adding a mural was part of the state grant's conditions, which prompted the city to run a community survey. Of the three finalists, Moreno's mock-up won.

His mural will feature a panorama of his past work, which reflects his vision of Bakersfield's prettier side: paradise plants, red and orange poppies, the Kern River and local fauna.

This announcement comes a month after the city approved $3.55 million for the 30% design for a new Martin Luther King Jr. Park in southeast Bakersfield. Early estimates for that park total $80 million — one of the largest investments in the city's history, even when considering possible state and federal grant funding.

Last year, more than $3.3 million was approved for park improvements — nearly all of it from the Public Safety and Vital Services Measure.

With passage of the 2023-24 budget in August, officials, with millions in hand, are turning their attention to parks within the city's urban core, which have been subjected to rusty playgrounds, balding turf and dilapidated restrooms.

"Parks enhance the well-being, the health of our body, of our mind and our spirit," said Bakersfield Mayor Karen Goh, adding that Linnell-Brahma park will be a healing place. "(A) place to quiet and rejuvenate our souls."