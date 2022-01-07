🌱 City of Brentwood Is Closed + El Nido - A House Divided

Happy Saturday, Concord! Here's what's going on today in town.

First, today's weather:

Low clouds. High: 55 Low: 40.

Here are the top five stories in Concord today:

143 teachers and 2,364 students were absent from school on Thursday in the Mount Diablo Unified School District, according to MDUSD spokesperson Theresa Harrington. The district cannot say how many of the absences are due to COVID-19. The MDUSD has 29,000 students and about 1,600 teachers, according to its website. (Claycord.com) Due to multiple COVID-19 cases at all of the City of Brentwood’s facilities, and consistent with several other cities in the county, Brentwood City Manager Tim Ogden issued an emergency order closing all city facilities to the public until further notice effective Friday, January 7. City services will continue to be offered during this time as much as feasible. (East County Today) A San Pablo man has been sentenced to more than 19 years for producing child pornography. Ranbir Singh pleaded guilty on September 15, 2021, to one count of production of child pornography. The sentence was handed down by United States District Judge Haywood S. Gilliam, Jr. on Thursday. (Contra Costa Herald) A newly proposed project, titled State Route 239 Project, will provide a new, four-lane highway from State Route 4 at Marsh Creek Road in Contra Costa County to Interstate 580 in Alameda County or Interstate 205 in San Joaquin County. The proposed State Route 239 Project is needed to provide relief from increasing commuter traffic through the town of Byron, enhance mobility in eastern Contra Costa, and improve access to the Byron Airport. Public input on this project will be critical for ensuring the SR 239 project team’s studies are comprehensive and thorough. Please use the online comment form provided to send your thoughts and questions to the project team. (Contra Costa Herald) The saga continues for the fate of the Harlan family's 'El Nido' house in San Ramon. Years of input and debate have left the house in disrepair and the community divided. The current proposal for the development of the property, which was proposed to the Planning Commission on December 21, 2021, includes refurbishment of the house and grounds in order to house a senior facility. Some community members continue to be skeptical about what changes the development might bring to the neighborhood, citing traffic as a major concern. The Harlan family is squarely in the camp of recommending that the facility move forward. The next step of discussions on the project will resume at the Planning Commission's Jan. 18 meeting. (Danvillesanramon.com/ subscription may be required)

Today in Concord:

How about going on a wild good chase in Martinez? Trails, trails, trails, so many to choose from. Enjoy the scenic views and fresh air of the Martinez waterfront! But it’s not your typical 5k or 10k. The course isn’t marked! Follow a map to find the checkpoints. (8:00 AM)

Join your friends in blue for the Antioch Police Neighborhood Cleanup . They will be cleaning the neighborhood around Mahogany Way and Sycamore Drive from Manzanita Way to Spanos Street and neighborhoods in between. (9:00 AM)

Come out to the the 5th Annual Wine & Wellness event at Campos Family Vineyards in Byron . There will be DJ music, healthy food options, wine and motivation. (12:00 Noon)

Audiorage, a Bay Area cover band specializing in alternative rock hits from the 90s and 00s will be at Dan's Irish Sports Bar in Walnut Creek. (10:00 PM)

From my notebook:

The latest e-edition of Concord's City News newsletter is now out! Get information on everything from the redistricting efforts to job opportunities!

Join The City of Concord next week as Concord continues its redistricting process at a public hearing on Monday, Jan. 10 at 7 p.m. (Facebook)

New year means new members! Contact The Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce if you have questions about membership . (Facebook)

Registration for Concord Comfort Food Week begins today! Sign up to get your food week mobile passport so that you can support local Concord businesses and have a chance to win some prizes from Visit Concord.

Events:

