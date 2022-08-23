City budget takes step toward competitive employee pay

RICHMOND, Ind. — Mayor Dave Snow wants the city's employee pay to stack up well against other employers.

The 2023 budget takes a step toward that goal. A salary survey identified the market rate for each non-union position, and calculated the gap between that market rate and the city's current wages. The proposed budget includes raises closing that gap by one-fourth for each position.

That, Snow said, not only rewards employees for their work, but moves the city toward becoming a competitive employer.

Snow explained that to Richmond Common Council members Monday night as they began exploring the city budget. Council members were scheduled to continue running through department budgets at 6 p.m. Tuesday, a session that includes most of the city's largest departments such as police, fire, parks, street and infrastructure and development.

During his introductory remarks, Snow said the budget focuses on strategic and financially responsible growth to better serve residents. Main increases from 2022's more-than-$53 million budget — in addition to the raises — come from two challenges: fuel and health insurance payments.

Snow said the city has built higher fuel costs into the budget, but with recent stabilization of those costs, has modified the amount a bit.

Insurance, meanwhile, has bumped up 16%. Snow said that other municipalities are seeing a similar issue that's likely due to COVID-19. He said the virus made people leery of visiting doctor's offices, so treating chronic injury or illness was delayed until it suddenly became an emergency.

Sharry Hemingway, the city's payroll and benefits administrator, said the city experienced record high claims during 2021 that were not anticipated. The city plan currently insures 740 people — 309 employees, 71 retirees and 360 family members.

Prior to 2021, the city's wellness and education efforts had helped reduce health insurance costs by treating conditions before they became serious. Hemingway said educating employees about wellness continues to be a priority.

Another budget impact comes from circuit breaker tax credits. Controller Emily Palmer said a 5% growth quotient is expected from certified income tax payments. However, circuit breaker losses continue to mount.

The circuit breaker property tax credit was amended into the state's constitution in 2010 to cap property tax payments. Palmer said the city will lose nearly $10 million in tax income because of capped payments. In 2022, the city lost 34.3% of its certified levy money when the circuit breaker loss totaled $7,120,722.38, according to the Department of Local Government Finance.

During departmental presentations, council referred a 3% raise for council salaries to its finance department. Without the increase, $66,172.26 is budgeted for the nine council members' annual salaries. That's the same as this year.

Council member Larry Parker also suggested Board of Works members receive a per-diem increase. The board's three members meet weekly, and $10,652 total is budgeted for the three members' per diems.

"They do a lot of work for the city for what they're paid," Parker said.

IT director

Tracey Phillips began work Monday as the city's director of information technologies.

Although Palmer presented the IT budget Monday night, Phillips stepped to the podium at council's request to meet council members. He comes to the city after 23 years working with the state, including seven at Richmond State Hospital.

"I'm very excited," Phillips said. "I had a lot of information thrown at me today."

Snow also said the city is excited to have Phillips on board.

