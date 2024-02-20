City of Burnsville warns of fraudulent fundraising sites for slain first responders
Fearing fraud, the city of Burnsville is warning people to beware of fundraising websites for the three first responders slain by a gunman last weekend.
“Unfortunately, some people are taking advantage of our tragedy in Burnsville,” the city announced Sunday. “Be aware of scams.”
The city said that links to official donation sites and information about how to help the victims’ families will be posted later this week at burnsvillemn.gov/communityupdates.
Police officers Paul Elmstrand and Matthew Ruge, both 27, and firefighter/paramedic Adam Finseth, 40, were fatally shot while responding to a domestic incident in Burnsville on Sunday morning.
