City bus driver pepper sprayed by pedestrian in Harlem

A woman walked up to a city bus in Harlem and pepper-sprayed the driver in a disturbing attack last month, police said Thursday.

The 38-year-old driver was doused with the irritant on her neck and upper body and was treated for exposure. The attacker is still being sought.

The incident happened at 11:30 a.m. on July 5 on Frederick Douglass Blvd. near W. 155th St.

The assailant approached the bus near the driver’s side window, began banging on the glass then sprayed the driver before fleeing.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS.