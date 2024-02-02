City candidates discuss economic development, bond issue at forum

Feb. 1—Candidates for Muskogee City Council and mayor touted economic development, but split on supporting a bond issue, during a candidate forum Wednesday morning.

The forum, presented by Oklahoma Gas & Electric (OG&E) and the Greater Muskogee Area Chamber of Commerce drew all candidates for Wards II, III and IV to Three Forks Harbor. Also attending were Ward I candidate Mike Brawley and mayoral candidate Patrick Cale.

Most candidates said they would increase city spending on economic and industrial development.

"Industrial development is what leads the city of Muskogee," Cale said. "It's going to be what enables us to build the subdivisions, it helps sales tax base. It's going to be so much, when you've got that much stuff going on."

Ward II candidate Dan Hall said putting more money into the Port of Muskogee would help spur economic development.

"That's our heartbeat of Muskogee and we've got to get it there," Hall said.

Ward II candidate Ryan Lowe agreed the city must focus on industry.

"Most of our families have to save a month so they can go to Olive Garden," Lowe said. "We need to go full bore and finance and support the Port and go after industry."

Incumbent Ward III council member Derrick Reed said "we definitely need housing and definitely need economic development and industrial development. It all starts with jobs, quality jobs."

His opponent, Travis Bearden, said he would spend more for residential development.

"We can bring new companies to Muskogee, but these new employees don't move to Muskogee," he said. "They work in Muskogee and live elsewhere. We need attractive housing for all the new employees. "

Candidates for an unexpired term for Ward III split on what they would spend more city money on.

Melody Cranford said she also would spend more money on education.

"We need to educate the employees who are already here," Cranford said. "We need to train the people we have here."

Coby McQuay said she'd focus on code enforcement.

"No child in Muskogee should be growing up in a neighborhood with burned-out houses, boarded-up houses, trash and debris in streets and sidewalks," McQuay said.

Shelia Crutcher said she has seen improvement in Ward III and would continue to spend money on infrastructure.

Candidates also gave their opinion on how they would spend a $1 million grant.

Bearden said he would continue to improve streets.

Reed said he would create training, educational and recreational programs to help youth.

McQuay said she would improve parks, walking trails and sidewalks.

Cranford said she would spend more on infrastructure and educational opportunities for children.

Crutcher said she would continue the improvement of the roads "then eventually get to the homes."

"There is a home on my street that needs to come down," she said. "It's been there for years and it's burned up."

Incumbent Ward IV council member Traci McGee said she "would use it as a match with the City of Muskogee Foundation and have $2 million towards improving our infrastructure" including streets, water lines and sewer lines.

Ward IV challenger Tom Martindale said he would use the money to "bolster and improve our work force."

"As in any other issues, the issues are complex, and there aren't any easy, three-word solution answers," he said.

Lowe said he would spend the grant money on marketing the city to attract more jobs and businesses.

Hall said he would add two pump stations on the west side of Muskogee and possibly erect a new water tower.

Cale said the city needs new police cars and police cameras.

Asked how he'd spend $20 million, Cale said "police and fire are both in need of $16 million apiece."

Most candidates expressed opposition to a general obligation bond to fund major city projects.

Hall said the city does not need to raise more taxes on city residents.

Lowe said he'd be in favor of "being responsible with the money we have."

McGee said that while property taxes have gone up, most incomes have not increased.

Martindale said he would have to examine the budget before making a decision.

Cranford said a bond issue would be unwise.

Bearden, Crutcher and McQuay said they would need more information.

Reed said the city is at a point where it must decide "where to go from here."

Cale, however, said he finds it imperative to offer a general obligation bond issue election.

"None of us needs to make a decision on this, the community needs to make a decision on this," he said. "We have not had a bond issue since 1973."

Unable to attend the forum were mayor candidate Wayne Divelbiss and Ward I candidates Ashley Davis and C.B. Abel.