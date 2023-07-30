City of Carlsbad welcomes $3M in extra cash for final $84M 2024 spending plan

Labor, operating costs and unfinished business from 2023 were the biggest expenditures in the $84 million final budget for the 2024 fiscal year approved July 25 by the Carlsbad City Council.

An interim budget of $81 million interim budget for the 2024 fiscal year was approved by the council in May, and was due to the New Mexico Department of Finance and Administration (NMDFA) on June 1.

"The interim budget process begins early in the year and final budget doesn’t get submitted to NMDFA for approval until June. The primary reason for the variation is the projected revenue for May and June came in higher than expected," said Ward 4 Councilor Wesley Carter.

Labor Costs General Fund $46 million Municipal Transit $1.2 million Golf Pro Shop $460,000 Solid Waste Disposal $2.3 million Sports Complex $760,000 Water and Sewer $6.7 million Operating Costs General Fund $14.8 million Solid Waste Disposal $3.2 million Water and Sewer $4.1 million Debt Service $2.1 million Total $39.8 million 2024 Total Projects Carryover Projects from 2023 $40.2 million New Projects $31.6 million Fiscal Year 2023 Actual Projects $23.5 million

Carter was part of a city council budget committee along with Ward 2 Councilors Jeff Forrest and J.J. Chavez and Ward 1 Councilor and May Pro Tem Edward T. Rodriguez.

“It’s a really good solid budget,” said Forrest.

“We’ve got some stuff in there within reason. It’s a good safe budget that won’t put the city in a bind,” he added.

Carter said the budget committee worked with city administrators and the finance department to develop the 2024 spending plan.

"These meetings along with public meetings with outside agencies are discussed at length before an interim budget is sent to council for approval by the end of May. Once approved by council, the budget is sent to NMDFA for approval," he said.

Carlsbad Mayor Dale Janway said the finance department, city administration and city council worked together to prepare “a very responsible” budget.

“For several years now, our annual audit has turned up no findings or minor findings, and that’s because we have such a great group of dedicated and hard-working individuals working in our finance department,” he said.

Fiscal year 2023 ends on positive note

City of Carlsbad Finance Director Melissa Salcido said the City of Carlsbad started the previous fiscal year with $104 million of money available to spend on government operations.

She said the city ended the 2023 fiscal year with an increased cash balance of $119 million.

City of Carlsbad finance documents indicated the previous fiscal year ended with $44.9 million left in the general fund.

Forrest the 2024 budget was similar to the 2023 spending plan.

“We’ve known for a couple of years we were going to lose money from destination sourcing,” he said.

Passed by the New Mexico Legislature and signed by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, House Bill 6 (HB 6) changed the state’s tax code for taxes where a service takes place and not where the business that provides the service is located.

HB 6 went into effect two years ago. Janway said the law impacted oil and gas communities like Carlsbad and Hobbs, where services operate outside the city limits of both communities.

State Rep. Cathrynn Brown (R-55) and outgoing State Sen. Gay Kernan (R-42) had success passing Senate Bill (SB) 292 through the 2023 New Mexico Legislature. The governor vetoed SB 292 in April and the City of Carlsbad did not get the funds they were asking for. The measure would have provided $25 million in lost gross receipts tax (GRTs) revenue.

Carter said the City of Carlsbad is conservative when it comes to crafting spending plans, which are based on GRTs.

He said GRTs are the main funding source for the City of Carlsbad's general spending fund.

"With the assistance of the finance department and administration, we’ve put together another great budget that allows for reinvesting in capital and infrastructure projects around the city," Carter said.

Despite the setback in the Legislature, Forrest said the city is in good shape financially thanks to oil and gas activity.

“We’ve got a lot be excited about with the amount of money coming into our city,” he said.

