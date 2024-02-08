City celebrates Black History Month, sesquicentennial

Feb. 8—It was a night of celebration and recognition as the City of Sanford issued proclamations for Black History Month and the beginning of Sanford's sesquicentennial celebration during the council meeting Tuesday.

In the first proclamation, Mayor Rebecca Wyhof Salmon spoke about Black History Month, which is February.

"The City of Sanford is proud of the history of its African American community, which is older than the city itself, with the first Black church congregation dated as 1868 but Sanford's incorporation was not until 1874," she said.

The proclamation noted that African Americans have played significant roles in Sanford, Lee County and North Carolina's economic, cultural, spiritual and political development.

Also noted in the proclamation is that Carter G. Woodson established "Negro History Week" in 1926 and chose February because it is the birth month of both Abraham Lincoln and Frederick Douglass — two men who have been celebrated by the Black community since 1865 and the 1890s, respectively. The proclamation noted that Black History Month was renamed in 1976 and President Gerald Ford and every president since has designated it as such.

In the proclamation, residents of Sanford are urged to "become more knowledgeable about the important role African Americans have played in our city's progress."

Then it was on to kicking off the celebration of the city's sesquicentennial with a proclamation.

"We're about to kick off our 150th birthday year next week and I would like to read a proclamation for our sesquicentennial," Salmon said. "Bob Joyce is the chairman of our Sesquicentennial Committee, and he is doing a fabulous job preparing our community to celebrate."

The proclamation notes that on Feb. 11, 1874, the North Carolina General Assembly passed an act to create the Town of Sanford in Moore County — Lee County had not yet been created. Sanford, at the time, was about one square mile and had about 200 residents.

The community was named for Charles Osborne Sanford, the chief civil engineer of the Raleigh & Augusta Airline Railroad, who supervised the construction of the railroad to Sanford.

By 1907, Sanford and nearby Jonesboro's population had grown enough to warrant a courthouse. The two towns would combine on March 5, 1947, which led to the General Assembly officially changing the name to the City of Sanford.

In the 2020 census, Sanford had 31,224 residents and is continuing to grow.

Salmon also noted that there would be many events celebrating the city's 150th and then proclaimed Feb. 11, 2024, through Feb. 11, 2025, as "Sanford's Sesquicentennial Year."