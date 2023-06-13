City of Charlotte adopts 2024 Fiscal Year budget during Monday meeting

The Charlotte City Council announced the adoption of its 2023 fiscal year budget on Monday night.

Members of the Queen City’s council provided highlights of the proposed budget, including no increases to property taxes, no laying off or furloughing employees, maintaining and enhancing core services, and maintaining operating reserves.

Councilmembers say the budget will have a heavy focus on keeping and investing in city employees. The budget will give a 6% salary increase to all general-hour employees, increase the minimum pay for the hourly pay plan to more than $46,000 by January, provide a 4% salary pool for salaried employees, add 29 apprenticeships, create a position dedicated to developing the workforce and career coaching.

First responders throughout Charlotte will also be receiving a bonus thanks to the newly adopted budget. All hourly police officers and sergeants will be given an 8% raise, and starting pay for both police officers and firefighters will go up by 10.5% by January. A 5.5% to 8% pay increase will be given to all hourly firefighters.

Even though the city will not be raising property taxes, the 2024 budget does call for fee increases for solid waste, stormwater, and water. City officials say solid waste fees will increase by $0.72, stormwater fees will go up by $0.43, and water fees will increase by $3.10.

To learn more about the 2024 fiscal year budget, click here.

