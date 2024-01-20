City of Cheyenne receives grant to fund trailhead at Belvoir Ranch

Jan. 19—CHEYENNE — The city of Cheyenne announced this week that it will begin construction of a trailhead and trail system at Belvoir Ranch later this year, 21 years after buying the property.

This comes after the city received a $486,736 grant made available through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) and distributed by Wyoming Office of Outdoor Recreation. This will cover construction of a restroom, ADA-compliant parking, an informational kiosk, a covered picnic area and access road improvements.

Combined with a match of $121,684 from the city's Belvoir Ranch Recreation Special Fund, the city anticipates constructing the trailhead about three miles south of Interstate 80 off Harriman Road, and starting work on a trail system.

"This grant will help us fulfill our goal of 'boots and bikes on the ground' at the Belvoir," Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins said. "This is going to be such an amazing amenity for our community, and we appreciate the funding from the Office of Outdoor Recreation to make this project happen."

This first phase will see 6.1 miles of non-motorized trails blazed out of a potential 17.4 miles throughout the 18,800-acre property, which is located about 16 miles southwest of Cheyenne. A 2008 development plan outlined intentions to connect the trails to the adjacent Red Mountain Open Space in Colorado. Last year, the city contracted with TPT Trails to design the trail system.

One issue for the city is a Union Pacific rail line that runs through the property. A bridge over the tracks would cost $4.5 million, and Union Pacific has denied use of one of the existing tunnels under the track. However, Collins said during City Council's recent 2024 goal-setting session that he is hopeful the city can access a 16-foot tunnel to connect the two sides of the property.

This division cuts off access to much of the Big Hole property, which the city purchased in 2005 from The Nature Conservancy, which holds a conservation easement on that land.

At the goal-setting session, the governing body identified recreational access to the ranch as one of its top priorities for 2024. It was initially set as a council goal in 2022. Council members toyed with the idea of seeking volunteers to assist in trailblazing, though nothing is confirmed yet. They also discussed intentions to set up a memorandum of understanding with Wyoming State Parks to help manage the property.

Construction is expected to begin in May, and the developed area of the ranch is expected to be open to the public in 2025.

When the city first bought the land in 2003, its intended use was for water, a potential landfill, energy development and recreation. Since then, the ranch operations have remained, and the city has leased out the property for wind power operations, too. Currently, the city receives $313,343.95 a year from Belvoir lease payments.

At the goal-setting session, there were also discussions of developing solar farms on 700 or 800 acres of the ranch to increase revenue and meet the city's anticipated need of 1,200 megawatts of production per day by 2030. Currently, Cheyenne uses 300 Mw daily.

The planned trail system is mostly in the southwest corner of the property and likely wouldn't interfere with a potential solar farm.

"At this point, it definitely looks like there's room for everything," said Collins.

Noah Zahn is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle's local government/business reporter. He can be reached at 307-633-3128 or nzahn@wyomingnews.com. Follow him on X @NoahZahnn.