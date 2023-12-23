City of Cheyenne to seek $10 million loan for military housing

Dec. 22—CHEYENNE — The Cheyenne City Council voted Thursday to seek a $10 million loan to support housing for F.E. Warren Air Force Base. Talks of this development have been going on for nearly a decade and are now moving forward.

The loan will be used to develop water, sewer and road infrastructure on the land to allow the developer, Coldwell Banker-The Property Exchange, to come in and construct the housing units. A vote on whether to approach the State Loan and Investment Board with a request for this money passed unanimously.

The council sees this investment as an economic driver for the community.

As of 2022, there were 3,300 personnel who work for the base. A survey found that around 2,000 do not live on the base. In 2016, another survey showed that around 550 of them commute from their homes in northern Colorado.

Dale Steenbergen, president and CEO of the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce, said that a 2016 study found that the city is losing out on $7 million every year to those who buy gas, groceries and clothes, and pay rent in Colorado, but work for the base in Cheyenne.

He said that the base has had conversations with the Chamber of Commerce in Fort Collins about developments for housing their employees, because Cheyenne is not doing enough to support housing.

The base supports around 30% of Cheyenne's economy and was around the same 50 years ago, according to Steenbergen. Including the Wyoming National Guard, which will also be available to live in the new units, the two military outfits bring in about $700 million annually for the city.

"Supporting our Air Force and military personnel is hugely important to our community," said Rob Graham, who is part of the development team for Coldwell Banker. "We never want to take for granted how fortunate we are to have them here."

He said this investment will provide between 200 and 300 new housing units. The location is currently used by Cheyenne Frontier Days for additional parking near the Missile Drive exit off Interstate 25. The property is owned by the base, but is not within its security gate. Rent that Coldwell Banker receives from its subtenants at the property will go toward paying off the loan. It fee for renting the land from the base will go to F.E. Warren AFB, not the Pentagon.

Steenbergen said investing in the community that supports the base could also result in more federal money. Access to education, transportation and housing all factor into the decisions of where the Pentagon sends federal funds to Air Force bases. He said Cheyenne needs to invest in the community to be competitive with other Air Force communities across the country.

Housing affordability

The decision to seek the loan came later in the council meeting after members had already approved a plethora of amendments to the code requirements for new housing developments. These were with the intention of increasing affordable housing.

The changes include removing minimum lot size for housing, removing density requirements for multi-dwelling buildings and reducing required parking spaces for multi-family developments.

Council members hope these changes will decrease the cost for developers to build, which may encourage more units, lowering the rent by increasing supply.

"Affordability has been discussed heavily tonight," Graham said. "I think this is a great opportunity to provide some affordable housing to airmen and women, and the general public."

Noah Zahn is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle's local government/business reporter. He can be reached at 307-633-3128 or nzahn@wyomingnews.com. Follow him on X @NoahZahnn.