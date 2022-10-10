Is City Chic Collective Limited (ASX:CCX) Potentially Undervalued?

While City Chic Collective Limited (ASX:CCX) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the ASX over the last few months. With many analysts covering the stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s take a look at City Chic Collective’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What Is City Chic Collective Worth?

According to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average, the stock currently looks expensive. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that City Chic Collective’s ratio of 15.8x is above its peer average of 9.59x, which suggests the stock is trading at a higher price compared to the Specialty Retail industry. If you like the stock, you may want to keep an eye out for a potential price decline in the future. Given that City Chic Collective’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from City Chic Collective?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. City Chic Collective's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 84%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? CCX’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading above industry price multiples. However, this brings up another question – is now the right time to sell? If you believe CCX should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards the industry PE ratio can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on CCX for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its industry peers, which means it is likely that there is no more upside from mispricing. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for CCX, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you want to dive deeper into City Chic Collective, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. You'd be interested to know, that we found 1 warning sign for City Chic Collective and you'll want to know about it.

If you are no longer interested in City Chic Collective, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

