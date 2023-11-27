City Christmas festivities Friday to feature laser show

Nov. 27—WATERTOWN — The city's Christmas parade and tree lighting will feature a laser show for the first time.

The Holiday Scene Laser Show, presented by a professional laser company out of Minnesota, will be shown on the Sterling Street side of City Hall before and after the parade.

The parade is Friday. The tree lighting begins at 6 p.m., with the parade to follow.

"We are encouraging people to stay downtown after the parade," said senior city planner and event coordinator Jennifer Voss, who is spearheading the event.

Advantage Watertown member Brian Ashley suggested the idea of a laser show after knowing about a laser show festival presented in Binghamton.

The Planning Department tracked down Laser Encore, Voss said.

The laser shows last about 15 minutes.

The holiday festivities will begin with Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith and City Council members officially kicking off the holiday season with a countdown to light the city's tree in front of City Hall, 245 Washington St.

The parade route will be extended this year. It will start at Green Street and run down Washington Street to City Hall.

Directly following the tree lighting, the parade will travel along Washington Street from Green Street to Stone Street. Viewers will be able to enjoy the parade from both sides of Washington Street along the route.

Voss said she has heard that some downtown business owners are upset that the parade is not going through Public Square as in previous years.

But this route won't tie up traffic as much, and the city was unable to find parade participants because the parade lasted just a few minutes, Voss said.

Registration for parade participation is now open. The registration form can be found here: forms.gle/yawM5EgBBPs8AEHGA or by emailing jvoss@watertownny.gov .

All vehicles and floats must be decorated for the holiday season and lit with holiday lights. Candy may be handed out during the event but should not be thrown from the vehicle or float to prevent viewers from entering the roadway.