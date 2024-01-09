City clearing mold from municipal building basement

Jan. 8—Contractors with the city of Muskogee are sealing the city hall basement to get rid of mold and prevent future water damage to the 95-year-old building.

"The city hall building was built in 1930, and it's beginning to show signs of its age," City Communications Manager Tera Shows said.

She said the project could be finished within three weeks.

The mold was discovered in September while testing the air quality in the basement, she said. The basement is used mostly for storage and closed to the public, she said.

"That area of the building has not been used as office space many years, so we believe that any exposure would have been minimal," Shows said. "However, we wanted to move quickly in correcting the problem and keep the air quality in the rest of the building at an acceptable level. The air quality was tested throughout City Hall and the basement was the only area that tested positive for mold in the air."

This is the first time such work has been done on the basement.

"The goal of this project is to seal the basement area, so that water cannot get in and make a safer environment for our employees.

Several interesting things have been found during the cleanup, she said.

"The basement has been used for storage for many years," she said. "We have found things like Christmas decorations, old office documents, and broken furniture. The most interesting thing that we found was a concrete Semi-Centennial stone from 1907."

The stone's insignia notes that it was placed Sept. 2, 1907, two months and 14 days before Oklahoma became a state. The insignia notes the stone is to be opened on Labor Day, 1957.

Muskogee was established in 1872, when the first train arrived at a railroad depot, historians agree. The stone's 1907 insignia is dated 25 years after the founding.