City clears out downtown homeless encampment, forces people to move from road and sidewalk

City officials largely cleared out the homeless encampment on Southeast Fourth Place on Tuesday, tagging peoples’ belongings with notices that they needed to move from public right-of-ways or their property would be removed by city staff.

The encampment began began to proliferate about a month ago after police cleared a similar camp across South Main Street at Haisley Lynch Park. Nearby business owners have complained about the road being blocked and the trouble it has brought to them, but the city doesn't have enough shelter beds to provide to unhoused people.

City staff placed notices on people’s belongings at around 7 a.m. on Tuesday, telling them they had until 2 p.m. that day to move from the public right-of-ways including the road and the sidewalk on the side of the old fire station. Volunteers from local groups including the Civic Media Center showed up to help people move their things out of the way and into other areas including the sidewalk in front of St. Francis House and a grassy, public area on the other side of the street.

“Our biggest problem is we don't have a place for them, and we don't have enough social workers to handle each individual person,” said Dale Kaplan-Stein, the owner of nearby St. Francis Pet Care. “These people are not bad people, they're just people who need help.”

A notice posted on someone's property at a the homeless encampment on Southeast Fourth Place on Feb. 20, 2024.

Around 20 to 30 people were living at the encampment last week. Mayor Harvey Ward said there are now around 10 tents left in the area.

At a Gainesville commission meeting last week city staff was directed to find a legal and humane way to deal with the encampment.

“The courts have been pretty clear that we cannot, should not, tell people to move from things other than you know, blocking streets and blocking sidewalks unless we can provide shelter beds,” Ward said. “If there's a place for them to go, then we can say ‘you can't be here.’”

Gainesville Police Department Chief Lonnie Scott directs his staff at a homeless encampment at Southeast Fourth Place on Feb. 20, 2024.

At the Feb. 22 commission meeting city staff will be providing an update on homelessness. At the meeting prior commissioners voted to allocate $700,000 in funds to help curb the issue of homelessness in the city.

Volunteers from local groups such as the Civic Media Center help unhoused people move their belongings from the public right-of-way on Feb. 20, 2024.

“We are working on a solution with Grace Marketplace to be able to offer additional shelter beds,” Ward said. “When we can do that we have a broader latitude to urge people to move and help them move.”

