City of Cleveland supervisor fired: FOX 8 I-TEAM

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The FOX 8 I TEAM has learned a City of Cleveland supervisor in Park Maintenance has been fired following an investigation into alleged misuse of city vehicles.

In an e-mail, the Mayor’s Office wrote, “Eddie Wilson III was terminated on January 29th.”

The I TEAM previously reported that Wilson had been placed on leave in December while under internal investigation.

Now, records show the investigation began “following the discovery of fraudulent daily driver cards.”

The disciplinary records also show, “The inquiry revealed that Mr. Wilson engaged in various misconduct, including theft of fuel, parking personal vehicles on city property without permission and removing signage from his assigned vehicle.”

The investigation also found, “the AVL system, crucial to tracking vehicle movements, was intentionally tampered with.”

Additionally, the disciplinary records show Wilson had worked as an Administrative Manager in the Division of Park Maintenance and he asked for a hearing on the internal charges.

For our initial report, the city’s statement said,

“Our commitment remains steadfast in upholding the highest standards of accountability and integrity within the Department of Public Works.”

