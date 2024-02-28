City Club of Chicago hosts discussion on state of Mag Mile

TechCrunch

If you hurry, you can get $40,000 off a 2023 Toyota Mirai, a fuel-cell vehicle that retails for $52,000. When you factor in the $15,000 in free hydrogen over six years and the available 0% interest loan, Toyota is essentially paying people $3,000 to take the car off its hands. Toyota’s discount comes on the heels of Shell’s announcement three weeks ago that it's closing its hydrogen filling stations in California.