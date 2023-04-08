City of Cocoa is holding a 2nd Chance Job and Resource Fair

The City of Cocoa is teaming up with CareerSource Brevard, and the Florida Department of Corrections to celebrate National 2nd Chance Month.

They are inviting companies and individuals to participate in the 2nd Chance Job and Resource Fair.

The hiring event will be held on Thursday, April 13 at the Dr. Joe Lee Smith Community Center, located at 415 Stone Street.

According to a news release, employers can meet second-chance job seekers and offer on-the-spot interviews.

Other benefits for employers listed in the release are:

Help your business by hiring loyal job candidates while helping reduce the recidivism rate in your community.

Qualify to receive up to 50% wage reimbursement for training your new hire.

Receive a work opportunity tax credit, reducing your taxes up to $9,600 over two years.

join the federal bonding program for free business insurance for money or property losses resulting from a new hire.

For those seeking jobs, the event is open to the public and walk-ins are welcome.

Some of the employers you will have the chance to meet are:

CMTI

Labor Maxx

Labor Finders

Florida Justice Center

Jobseekers are encouraged to get their resume ready and dress for success.

To register, CLICK HERE.

