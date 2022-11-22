City of College Park’s first Black woman police chief sworn in

College Park’s new top cop is the first Black woman chief in the city’s history.

Chief Connie Rogers was sworn into office on Tuesday.

A 23-year law enforcement veteran, Rogers say she strives to meet the needs and concerns of citizens and society. She also says she’s passionate about police work and believe it’s a service profession.

“As a police professional, I am committed to community policing to connect with the community in a meaningful way to prevent crime and disorder, and improve the quality of life for the citizens and visitors of College Park,” said Rogers.

She started her law enforcement journey at the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office as a domestic violence investigator. She then began working at the City of College Park Police Department in 2011.

Rogers was promoted through the College Park Police Department in various roles and departments, including patrol officer, investigator, detective, sergeant, and lieutenant.

She served as the deputy chief of police with the City of South Fulton Police Department for the last four years. While focusing on background and recruitment, the department hired 46 new police officers in the first year.

“When looking at all of the candidates and weighing the needs of who would be the best to fill this position, Connie was a clear-cut answer, as she is a standout team member of the College Park Police force,” said Jackson Myers, interim City Manager of College Park. “Every day, Chief Rogers shows her true dedication to the safety and well-being of the city, and we are proud to announce this appointment.”

