City College remembering former lacrosse player killed in hit-and-run

Associated Press

Lawyers for Stewart Rhodes, the Oath Keepers founder convicted of seditious conspiracy in the attack on the U.S. Capitol, say he doesn’t deserve any more time behind bars when he’s sentenced this month, according to court papers filed Monday. While the Justice Department is seeking 25 years in prison, defense attorneys are urging the judge to sentence Rhodes to the time behind bars he has already served. Rhodes, of Granbury, Texas, has been locked up since his arrest in January 2022.