City College remembering former lacrosse player killed in hit-and-run
Community members are remembering a former lacrosse player at Baltimore City College who died in a hit-and-run in Virginia while serving in the Air Force. Twenty-year-old Makai Cummings' death prompted an outpouring of support on social media, and this isn't the first tragedy to hit the City College lacrosse team. Mark Mizaga was a former teacher of Cummings. "Makai was a great kid, a quintessential great kid, someone who made everyone feel better who was around him," he said.