City College student arrested after posting plans to ‘shoot up’ Manhattan school

A City College student was arrested after he threatened to “shoot up” the Upper Manhattan school, sources said.

A public safety official at CCNY sent out an email to students warning them that Din Bajrektarevic, 21, posted his violent plans to social media Nov. 23, the email reads.

“Public Safety immediately acted on the threat with the NYPD and the FBI, and the student was promptly identified and arrested,” wrote Pat Morena, the executive director of public safety.

Bajrektarevic was arrested Nov. 25 and charged with aggravated harassment as a hate crime, aggravated harassment and harassment as a hate crime, records show.

Following an arraignment in Manhattan Criminal Court, he was released without bail and issued an order of protection.

Bajrektarevic was also suspended from the school as a result of the arrest.

Morena cautioned students to remain alert as Bajrektarevic awaits his next court date Jan. 11. Along with the memo, the public safety official attached a photo of Bajrektarevic.

“We have no reason to believe at this time that Mr. Bajrektarevic intends to violate the directive and attempt to enter the City College campus,” Morena wrote. “Nor do we have any indication that Mr. Bajrektarevic is in possession of any firearm or any other deadly weapon.

“Nevertheless, please remain alert, and should you encounter Mr. Bajrektarevic on the City College campus, please immediately notify CCNY Public Safety.”

The school will have more public safety officers patrolling campus in light of the threat.